Photos from the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC), its member institutions and other organizations.

President Joe Biden last week ceremonially signed an Executive Order to advance federal support for Hispanic-Serving Institutions. Invited attendees included City Colleges of Chicago Chancellor Juan Salgado and Steven R. Gonzales, chancellor of Arizona’s Maricopa County Community College District. (Photo: Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities)

Representatives from Lansing Community College (Michigan), St. Charles Community College (Missouri), Owens Community College (Ohio) and Ivy Tech (Indiana) tour General Motor’s Delta Township Plant and meet with company officials as part of AACC’s GM-funded EmployED initiative. (Photo: Katy Nelson/AACC)

North Carolina’s Wilkes Community College offers a peek at radiology students in training in celebration of National Radiologic Technology Week, which runs November 3-9. (Photo: WCC)

Wolde-Ab Isaac (right), chancellor of Riverside Community College District, and Chancellor Kim A. Wilcox, chancellor of the University of California, Riverside, sign an MOU regarding a joint effort to add 1,568 new beds in two apartment-style buildings that will serve two-year college students. (Photo: RCCD)

Seminole State College of Florida welcomed Kevin O’Farrell, chancellor of career and adult education at the Florida Department of Education, to its Sanford/Lake Mary Campus to tour the college’s workforce programs and see firsthand how the CTE facilities and programs equip students with essential skills for career success. (Photo: Seminole State)

Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted (pictured) and Mike Duffy, Ohio’s higher education chancellor, visited Hocking College to participate in the Appalachian Artificial Intelligence Conference, which focused on using AI to drive economic development and reshape education. (Photo: Hocking College)

At Bucks County Community College’s Center for Advanced Technologies (Pennsylvania), President Patrick Jones (right) explains how training programs have a more than 90% job-placement rate to state Reps. Craig Staats and Shelby Labs. They are joined by Susan Herring (left), the college’s associate vice president of workforce development. (Photo: BCCC)

Chief Freeman and firearm-certified instructors from Gadsden State Community College’s Police and Public Safety Department and other agencies work alongside basic civilian firearm training participants. The Alabama college will host a free basic civilian firearm training course next month. (Photo: Gadsden State)

Jhack Sepulveda, executive director of Orange County FoodTEC, discusses the recently completed renovations to the Orange County Food Training Education Center kitchen following last week’s ribbon-cutting at the facility at SUNY Orange’s Newburgh Campus. (Photo: Justin Cole)