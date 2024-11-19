Newsmakers

Kudos

Jim Murdaugh, president of Florida’s Tallahassee State College, has been named to Florida Trend magazine’s “Florida 500” for the second year in a row. The list honors influential leaders who are shaping the state’s future. Murdaugh’s continued recognition reflects his steadfast commitment and impact on education, workforce development and student success.

Murdaugh, who has served as president of TCC since 2010, serves on various local and state organizations, including the advisory board of the Florida Technology Council, the board of the Florida Chamber of Commerce Foundation and the Florida Chamber Board of Governors.

Wynne Briscoe, director of the College of Southern Maryland‘s Small Business Development Center, was recognized last week as one of the state’s Manufacturing Stars for 2024.

Briscoe “has been an integral part to making the center’s technology team one of the most innovative in the country,” according to the Regional Manufacturing Institute of Maryland’s profiles of its Manufacturing Stars. “Her knowledge of manufacturing is not only practical, but masterful.”

Appointments

At Tulsa Community College (TCC) in Oklahoma, Matthew Olsen has been named chief human resources officer and John Price will serve as vice president of legal affairs and general counsel. Olsen has served as assistant chief human resources officer at the college for the past two years and has been the acting chief human resources officer since April. Price, joined TCC in October and previously was president and general counsel of the Sigma Chi Foundation.