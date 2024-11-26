Funding roundup

The Foundation for the Los Angeles Community Colleges (LACCD) has launched an initiative to transform the lives of community college students pursuing health careers, supported with more than $4 million from outside funders. The Building Outstanding Opportunities for Students to Thrive (BOOST) program, a guaranteed basic income (GBI) initiative, will provide $3 million in unrestricted monthly payments to LACCD students pursuing health careers.

The program is funded through the Eli and Edythe Broad Foundation ($3,175,000) and the Young Adults Forward Fund, an initiative of the California Community Foundation ($867,500).

BOOST is the largest GBI program for community college students in the U.S. to date. It will provide $1,000 per month for 12 months in unconditional cash payments to a cohort of 250 students. The program aims to bridge the widening gap between financial aid, wages, and students’ cost of living and will be available at four LACCD colleges: East LA College, LA City College, LA Trade-Technical College and LA Southwest College.

“BOOST is an investment in our students’ futures, empowering the next generation of healthcare professionals to fill vital roles in our local communities, which will undoubtedly strengthen the well-being of Los Angeles as a whole,” said Interim Chancellor Alberto J. Román.

* * *

Compton College recently received a $1.9 million grant from Ballmer Group, which will assist with efforts to improve academic pathways and ensure students have what they need to complete their coursework and transfer to a university as quickly as possible.

The grant will support three main areas: staffing, student programming and technology. New positions, including a manager and specialist for the First Year Experience program, will be created to focus on student transfer. The grant also will fund a toolkit for Black Learner Success and increase cross-enrollment opportunities at four-year colleges and universities in Los Angeles County.

Additionally, it will support university visits and summer residential programs at local four-year colleges, Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and Black-Serving Institutions. Funding also will be used to enhance software, create an online transfer hub for faculty and continue Compton College’s participation in the Achieving the Dream Network.

* * *

MiraCosta College has received $3.6 million in grants to support expanding and developing apprenticeship programs. The grants come from the Chancellor’s Office of the California Community Colleges through the California Apprenticeship Initiative.

A $1.5 million grant will help MiraCosta and partner OpenClassrooms establish paid apprenticeship programs in key technology fields, including digital marketing, software development, IT helpdesk, data analytics and cybersecurity. The program aims to place 150 apprentices and pre-apprentices over the next three years and will focus on adult learners.

Another $1.5 million grant will fund the Digital Marketing Apprenticeship Program (DMAP), designed to train digital marketing specialists and managers. In collaboration with Clear Digital Labs, the 12- to 24-month program will provide training, mentoring and credentialing. The grant also supports hiring a professional expert to develop further local apprenticeship opportunities.

MiraCosta also has received a $120,000 grant to plan and develop a noncredit pharmacy technician apprenticeship program in partnership with the LAUNCH Apprenticeship Network and CVS. This funding will be used to develop curriculum, create apprentice placement opportunities and establish employer partnerships.

And a $500,000 grant will help to develop a pre-apprenticeship program in clinical laboratory sciences by building infrastructure to support students and medical laboratory technician training programs across the state.

Alabama

A $336,369 grant to Wallace Community College-Dothan (WCCD) will boost some of the college’s workforce programs.

With the grant from the Alabama Community College System, the college will purchase a Modular Production System (MPS), a comprehensive training platform. It will be used in WCCD’s advanced manufacturing, industrial systems technology and electrical technology programs.

The MPS simulates a plant production line with the integration of robotics, automation and mechatronics, providing students with hands-on experience in troubleshooting, installing and maintaining complex industrial systems.

The purchase of a new training platform at Wallace Community College-Dothan means more hands-on learning for advanced manufacturing students. (Photo: WCCD)

Arkansas

The University of Arkansas Pulaski Technical College (UA-PTC) will use a $2 million grant from the Arkansas Governor’s Workforce Strategy Initiative to develop and implement a training program focused on energy infrastructure and utilities.

UA-PTC, along with several partners, will create a pipeline to train and certify the next generation of energy grid professionals. They will work to address two critical skills gaps in the energy industry. The first is the need for North American Electric Reliability Corporation certification, which ensures individuals can operate the bulk power system reliably. The second is the need for energy-grid-specific cybersecurity training, which is essential to protecting critical infrastructure from cyberattacks.

“As a Little Rock-based grid operator serving 14 states, we place an extremely high value in cybersecurity and reliability coordination,” said Bruce Rew, senior vice president of operations at Southwest Power Pool, a project partner. “We’re excited to see this program develop in our home state.”

Colorado

Aims Community College has received $137,560 from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) through a Commercial Motor Vehicle Operational Safety (CMVOST) grant.

The funds will cover tuition and fees for 38 individuals to obtain a Class A Commercial Driver’s License. It will specifically benefit military veterans and their families, individuals from underserved communities and those who are refugees or seeking asylum.

Maryland

With a $95,000 grant from the PNC Foundation, the Community College of Baltimore County (CCBC) will launch an initiative to provide support to small businesses in Dundalk and adjacent communities that were significantly affected by the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

“Even as we remember the six workers who lost their lives in the collapse of the Key Bridge and keep their families in our thoughts, we recognize the significant impact this tragedy has had on local small businesses and the livelihoods of those they employ,” said Laura Gamble, PNC regional president for Greater Maryland.

Through its “Building Bridges to Recovery: Strengthening Dundalk’s Business Community” initiative, CCBC will provide education, resources and coaching support to assist struggling businesses.

Dundalk and surrounding area business owners will have the opportunity to join an eight-week cohort-based program that will include one-on-one business coaching, staffing support, networking and other resources to help establish and implement a growth plan. Workshops will include strategic planning, funding options, sales and marketing, business planning and finance.

CCBC will collaborate with organizations such as the Dundalk Chamber of Commerce and the Small Business Development Corporation to reach small businesses, assess challenges and determine which resources would be of most value. The initial goal of the “Building Bridges to Recovery: Strengthening Dundalk’s Business Community” initiative is to serve 50 participants.

* * *

Harford Community College will receive a subaward of a National Science Foundation (NSF) grant in the amount of $99,892. The overall grant, headed by the nonprofit Education Development Center, totals nearly $2 million and includes a partnership with Green River College, along with Bunker Hill Community College, Nashville State Community College and Bridgerland Technical College.

The project builds on work that the Education Development Center previously performed with an NSF Advanced Technical Education (ATE) grant regarding data science. It proposes to develop a model pathway from two-year to four-year degree programs in computer science and artificial intelligence (AI). The participating colleges will develop and implement a strategic plan for pathway development; co-design, test and implement an AI literacy course for students; and integrate foundational AI skills into data science courses.

Massachusetts

Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) will use a $30,000 grant from the MassCEC Equity Workforce Fund to explore demand for incumbent electric vehicle (EV) technician training. The grant supports the state’s commitment to preparing the workforce for the expanding clean energy sector and its focus on meeting the growing demand for EV technicians.

STCC and partner Entrepreneurial and Business Collaborative LLC will research employer demand and the potential need for curriculum design that would provide hands-on, short-term training and possible industry certification pathways for EV technicians.