DataPoints: Women community college presidents

Women continue to make advancements in top leadership posts at community colleges, comprising more than one-third (36%) of two-year college presidencies, according to data analysis by the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC).

However, a new AACC fact sheet shows significant differences between how women and men community college CEOs view and approach aspects of their jobs. For example, women community college presidents felt less supported by their governing board or agency compared to their male peers. More than two-thirds (69%) of women presidents indicated they felt “very supported” by their governing board or agency, compared to 81% of men.

Almost two-thirds (64%) of women presidents agreed that they struggle to find people who understand the experiences of being a president. Women presidents were also less likely to think that the search process gave them a realistic assessment of current challenges facing their institution than men CEOs (62% compared to 74%, respectively).

Women leaders were also more likely to tap professional development opportunities. Roughly two-thirds (68%) of women community college presidents said they participated in a leadership development program before they became a campus or system president, compared to 60% of men.

AACC’s “Women Community College Presidents” is based on analysis of data from the American Council on Education’s 2023 The American College President survey.