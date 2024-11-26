Bellwether Awards finalists named

The 30 finalists were named this month for the 2025 Bellwether Awards.

The Bellwether Awards, established in 1995, recognize the innovative work of community colleges. It is sponsored by the Alamo Colleges District in Texas. Colleges can receive awards in three categories: Instructional Programs and Services; Planning, Governance, and Finance; and Workforce Development.

“We received a record total of 88 submissions from community colleges across 30 states. Each college demonstrated its commitment to excellence through innovative, replicable, scalable and equity-focused programs that yield impressive outcomes,” said Rose Martinez, director for the Bellwether College Consortium.

Instructional Programs & Services finalists

The finalists in this category have designed and implemented programs that foster or support teaching and learning in the community college.

This year’s finalists are:

Last year’s winner in this category was Reading Area Community College in Pennsylvania.

Planning, Governance & Finance finalists

This category focuses on advancing efficiency and effectiveness in the community college.

The 2025 finalists are:

Lakeshore Technical College in Wisconsin received the 2024 award in this category.

Workforce Development finalists

The Workforce Development category recognizes colleges that have developed public and/or private strategic alliances and partnerships that promote community and economic development by producing workforce.

The finalists are:

The 2024 winner in this category was St. Louis Community College.

The finalists will present at the 2025 Community College Futures Assembly in San Antonio in February.