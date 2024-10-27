Turning inmates into students

4,460.

That’s the number of incarcerated individuals who earned a GED through the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) from 2020 to 2024.

And during the same period, enrollments in the GED prep classes, taught by the colleges’ adult education instructors, grew to 14,441.

“When we say KCTCS is education for all, that’s exactly what we mean. Supporting those who lack a high school diploma is a key priority for our state and workforce,” said KCTCS President Ryan Quarles.

“Everyone benefits if these individuals reenter our communities and the workforce with a credential that will help them build better lives for themselves and their families,” added Quarles, who was recently appointed to the Governor’s Council of Second Chance Employers.

According to published studies, education not only benefits inmates, but it also produces societal benefits, such as lowering rates of recidivism when they are released, said Maggie Price, director of student success at Maysville Community and Technical College.

“There are many reasons to offer educational opportunities to incarcerated people. Allowing people to earn an education instills a sense of pride. I was always told, ‘No one can take your education away.’’’ she said.

Price, who wrote her dissertation on correctional education, sees it as a duty to ensure educational opportunities for all.

“Many people who are incarcerated will be released one day, and they will be our neighbors. We want our neighbors to be educated and involved in enhancing our communities,” Price said.

She continued: “Research supports these reasons as well. We are seeing more studies being published stating people are less likely to re-offend when they participate in educational programs during incarceration.”

Fourteen KCTCS colleges are service providers for Kentucky Adult Education (KYAE), the state agency that administers the GED program. Classes are held at county jails and prisons.

Cynthia McGaha is director of adult education for Somerset Community College, one of two colleges recently recognized by KYAE for achieving all performance targets last year.

“The GED program helps students set goals and teaches them the amount of work it takes to achieve it,” McGaha said.

Even if inmates are serving longer sentences, McGaha said they still may want their GED to set a good example for someone in their lives.

When asked what people in the Somerset community think about inmate education, she said they probably don’t think about it.

“But once our instructors tell them what their jobs are, people will say ‘that is a very good thing that you do,’” she added.