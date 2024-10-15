Newsmakers

Kudos

Keith Curry, president of Compton College and CEO of the Compton College District (California), will receive the University of California, Santa Cruz 2024 Alumni Achievement Award. The award recognizes leaders of outstanding excellence who make a difference not only for the university but also in their communities and respective careers. The university noted that Curry was instrumental in the recent passage of legislation that created a new Black-Serving Institution (BSI) designation in California, and he also serves as the national panel chair of the LEVEL Up and Get REAL (Leveraging Explicit Value for Every Black Learner Unapologetically) initiative. In addition, Curry is a founding member of the Equity Avengers, a higher education community focused on eliminating racial equity gaps by developing and supporting leaders who act and drive large-scale change.

Leah Palmer, executive director of the Arizona Advanced Manufacturing Institute at the Maricopa County Community College District, has been named the 2024 Champion of the Year by the Arizona Manufacturers Council and the Arizona Chamber of Commerce & Industry. The awards recognize companies and individuals who have demonstrated excellence, innovation and leadership in advancing Arizona’s manufacturing industry. The organizations noted that, with her expertise in strategic planning, program design and grants management, Palmer has helped create systems supported by collaborative teamwork that align education resources with industry needs.

Appointments

Shonesha Evans is now the accounting department head at Savannah Technical College in Georgia. Most recently, she was a senior accountant with St. Joseph’s/Candler and has served as an adjunct instructor at the college since 2022.

Paul Wickline has been named associate vice president of College of the Canyons‘ Canyon Country campus. He joined the California college in 2008 and has served in several roles, including theatre faculty member, department chair and producer before becoming academic dean in 2015 and associate vice president of instruction in 2020.