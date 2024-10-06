Newsmakers

New CEO

Marshall M. Roache will become the next president of Oregon Coast Community College on January 1. Since 2020, he has served as executive dean of career and technical education and public safety at Chemeketa Community College (Oregon).

As executive dean, Roache oversees Chemeketa’s health sciences programming, including nursing and dental assisting, as well as applied technologies, apprenticeship programs and the college’s Brooks Regional Training Center, according to a release. He joined Chemeketa in 2011 as an adjunct faculty member in criminal justice, after serving as a patrol officer and detective for six years. He then became a full-time criminal justice faculty member and program chair from 2012 to 2015, and later was named dean of Chemeketa’s training center from 2015 to 2020.

Acting president

Christine Goldsmith has been appointed acting president at Western Dakota Technical College. She will lead the college as it searches for a new CEO following the unexpected passing of President Ann Bolman last month.

Goldsmith has been vice president for finance and operations at the South Dokota college since 2020. Prior to that, she was president of a business consulting company for 15 years, and served as city administrator for Mobridge, South Dakota, from 2014 to 2019.

Interim CEO

Keith Phillips will serve as interim president of Alabama’s Wallace Community College (Dothan and Eufala). He is currently executive director of the Alabama Technology Network (ATN) and vice chancellor of workforce and economic development.

Phillips will serve following the retirement on October 1 of Linda Young, who served as president of the college for 36 years.

An alumnus of Wallace Dothan, Phillips began his career with the system as an employee of ATN in 2009, where he served as the Eufaula Center director.

“His strong work ethic and dedication spearheaded major strategic shifts for transforming the workforce from a functional focus to one of innovation and integration that supports the entire state,” according to a release from he Alabama Community College System.

CEO retirement announcement

Randy Esters, chancellor of Louisiana Delta Community College (LDCC), has announced his plans to retire in June 2025. He has led the college since 2021.

During his tenure, LDCC has “strengthened its financial footing, fostered a culture of shared governance, expanded workforce training programs and embraced the vision of a cohesive institution — changes necessary to sustain the college’s growth and success,” according to a release from the college.

Prior to LDCC, Ester was president of North Arkansas College for five years. From 2014 to 2016, he was division head of liberal arts at Louisiana State University Eunice. Before that, Ester was associate vice president for international affairs and dean of education at Louisiana Christian College.

CEO kudos

Margaret M. McMenamin, president of UCNJ Union College of Union County, NJ, has been named to the 2024 NJBIZ Education Power 50, the publication’s list of the most influential education professionals in New Jersey.

Since becoming CEO of UNCJ in 2010, McMenamin has led an agenda focusing on student success outcomes that has resulted in the college’s graduation more than quintupling. Under her leadership, the college is a top-10 finalist for the 2025 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence.

“We are incredibly proud of Dr. McMenamin for receiving this well-deserved recognition. Her dedication to advancing education, especially amongst first-generation and lower-income populations, is truly inspiring, and this accolade is a testament to her outstanding contributions to higher education in New Jersey,” Victor M. Richel, chair of the college’s board of trustees, said in a statement.