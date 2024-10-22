Funding roundup

The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) has awarded East Mississippi Community College (EMCC) an $877,000 grant to expand programs in the nursing and health sciences division on the Scooba campus.

Plans are in the works to renovate Hawkins Hall, where the practical nursing program is located, and convert it into dedicated space for nursing and health sciences programs. Plans call for expansion of the practical nursing program and the possible addition of an associate-degree nursing program, which is currently only offered at EMCC’s Golden Triangle campus.

The college will use the grant to purchase equipment for the programs and to hire additional nursing instructors, among other things.

“Our industry partners in that area have expressed a need for additional employees in health-related fields, and the renovation of Hawkins Hall will provide us room to grow to accommodate current and future needs,” said Jamonicia Johnson, director of nursing programs and associate dean of health sciences.

Alabama

Wallace State Community College’s systems engineering technology (SET) degree program will expand thanks to a $20,000 grant from the Institute for Digital Enterprise Advancement (IDEA). The funding will help to further promote the SET program and support the development of a work-based learning apprenticeship center on campus.

The program, developed in partnership with IDEA, provides a focused two-year associate-degree pathway for students interested in model-based systems engineering (MBSE), which allows engineers to design, analyze and manage complex systems through visual models. That ensures collaboration and reducing errors across industries, such as aerospace, automotive and defense.

Students in the SET program learn essential computer programming, systems modeling and database skills necessary to coordinate large-scale engineering projects. Courses offer students hands-on experiences. The program equips students with knowledge that directly translates into high-demand positions in industries like defense and aerospace, where precision and efficiency are critical.

Wallace State President Vicki Karolewics accepts a ceremonial check from IDEA Executive Director Chris Crumbly (center). (Photo: Wallace State)

Florida

Palm Beach State College and American Medical Response (AMR), the largest ambulance system in the U.S., are responding to the shortage of first medical responders. With a $50,000 donation, AMR has created a scholarship fund for EMT students through the Foundation for Palm Beach State College.

AMR’s donation will provide 10 students each year for the next five years with a $1,000 scholarship.

“There is a staffing crisis in the industry, and we want to be part of the solution,” said Yaima Acosta, director of operations for AMR South Florida. “We want anyone who wants to be an EMT, to become an EMT without financial barriers.”

Michigan

Jackson College has received a $503,646 Advanced Technological Education (ATE) grant from the National Science Foundation.

The three-year grant will fund a new and updated interdisciplinary program in manufacturing, one that brings together fabrication technology with automation technology. The primary objective is to provide skilled workers who understand how parts are fabricated, welded and machined as well as how systems can be automated using robotics, computers, and artificial intelligence is the primary objective.

The college will create a new certificate program leading to an Associate of Applied Science in Advanced Manufacturing degree.

“This funding strengthens our ongoing commitment to providing cutting-edge education in advanced manufacturing, equipping learners with the skills needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving industry,” said Jackson College President & CEO Daniel J. Phelan.

This project will engage with underserved populations to promote opportunity within the mid-Michigan regional community.

Minnesota

In an effort to address food insecurity at Minnesota colleges, the Office of Higher Education (OHE) has awarded 24 campuses – including several community colleges – with Hunger Free Campus grants, totaling over $400,000.

Among the grant recipients is Rochester Community and Technical College, which will receive more than $26,000 to enhance food access for students at the Heintz Center campus through the expansion of the HIVE Supply food pantry.

Central Lakes College was awarded a total of $25,000 — $15,000 to continue purchasing food through Second Harvest Northland, CLC’s food bank partner, and $10,000 to make improvements to the college’s Staples Campus Food Pantry.

“The CLC Food Pantry operates on fundraised dollars, so this Hunger Free Campus Grant from the MN Office of Higher Education is a lifeline for our students and has arrived at the perfect time,” said Erich Heppner, director of student life at CLC.

* * *

With nearly $500,000 in funding from the National Science Foundation (NSF), Minneapolis College will work to provide undergraduate research experiences for STEM students.

Biology professor Renu Bhagat Kumar, who secured the NSF grant, says the college’s initiative is a “collaborative, interdisciplinary effort among various STEM departments at Minneapolis College. It aims to engage and support students from diverse social identities in undergraduate research experiences, while also empowering our faculty to develop these scholarly activities.”

The grant came through NSF’s Innovation in Two-Year College in STEM Education program.

Ohio

Stark State College will receive $2.23 million from the U.S. Department of Labor. This is in addition to a $1.75 million DOL Strengthening Community Colleges grant the college was awarded in April.

The grants support the NEO-WIN (Northeast Ohio Workforce Initiative in Nursing) program, regional, career-building partnership among Stark State, employers, workforce organizations and other industry stakeholders. Its objective is to recruit, retain and provide career enhancement opportunities to underserved students in registered nursing and licensed practical nursing.

Grant funds will be used to increase enrollment, graduation and connections with healthcare employers, with a focus on underserved students. The most recent grant award also will provide funds for additional project personnel, data management and enhanced coaching and supportive services for students.

Tennessee

The Fairfield Glade Pam Biggs Scholarship lives on at Roane State Community College thanks to a $22,000 donation from the Fairfield Glade Ladies Club (FGLC).

The club directed $17,000 of its total donation this year to non-traditional college students. The remaining $5,000 will help students in Roane State’s Middle College, who are juniors or seniors in high school working toward an associate degree.

The scholarship program with FGLC was initiated in 1977 and renamed in 2012 for the late Pam Biggs, a dedicated member who served on many committees and coordinated important events. Despite a terminal illness, Biggs continued to fulfill her volunteer efforts.

“Pam was an inspiration to each life she touched, and we were proud to honor her courage, spirit, and teamwork by renaming this scholarship in her memory,” said Terri Brown, president of Fairfield Glade Ladies Club.

Over the past several years, the club has given more than $137,000 to assist Roane State students accomplish their educational goals.