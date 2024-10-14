Funding roundup

Raritan Valley Community College’s (RVCC) Educational Opportunity Fund (EOF) program will receive a $2,500 Barista Champion Neighborhood Grant from the Starbucks Foundation. It’s one of 20 organizations across the United States and Canada to receive the grant.

The New Jersey college’s EOF program provides financial, academic and personal development resources to students who are traditionally underserved. It was nominated for the grant by a former EOF scholar and current Starbucks employee. Ashley G., who attended RVCC from 2019-2021, was crowned the Starbucks North American Barista Region 7 Champion, a recognition that qualified her to nominate an organization for the grant. She selected the EOF program in recognition of the effect it had on her personal and academic journey.

Alabama

Wallace State Community College has received almost $1.8 million in grants from the Alabama Community College System (ACCS) for workforce development. The bulk of the funds, $1.1 million, will go toward continuing to provide career and technical dual-enrollment scholarships for local high school juniors and seniors.

The college will distribute the rest of the funds among several programs and initiatives, including CDL training, expanding capacity of the diesel technology and advanced automotive technology programs, and updating equipment for the diagnostic medical sonography and the mechatronics, electronics and robotics technology programs.

Arizona

Through the ALRISE Alliance, Central Arizona College (CAC) received $15,000 in grant funding to support two biology faculty in developing two Course-based Undergraduate Research Experiences (CUREs).

Professor Majid Ghaninia is in the developmental stages of a biology CURE focusing on plant pests. His work is continuing this fall.

Professor Sunjung Park provided an opportunity for her students to study and label native plants at the college’s San Tan campus. Students collected samples and created labels that included the plant name in both English and Spanish, creating a permanent display of the student’s work and an opportunity for community members visiting the campus to learn about CAC plant life. Students also created reports for the samples collected that showcase the plant origin, growth habitat, blooming period and more.

The ALRISE (Accelerate Latinx Representation in STEM Education) Alliance is a national Networked Improvement Community of local and regional Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI)/emerging HSI members, their educators and community partners who collaborate to accelerate Latinx representation in STEM education through culturally responsive experiential learning.

California

Porterville College (PC) will use a $2.9 million U.S. Department of Education Developing Hispanic-Serving Institutions (DHSI) Title V grant to support the development of the Porterville Access, Success and Opportunities (PASO) program, which aims to improve academic outcomes for a diverse group of students.

The PASO program will focus on providing targeted interventions and support services for adult students 25 and older, male students and Hispanic students who require additional assistance to succeed in their academic endeavors. Key components of the program will include mentorship programs, family engagement activities, tutoring, cultural heritage activities and transfer trips.

The program will serve approximately 100 students.

Kentucky

Bluegrass Community and Technical College (BCTC) has received a $7,500 grant from the Blue Grass Community Foundation for dual-credit scholarships.

“This opportunity to support economically disadvantaged students in the four high schools in Boyle County interested in enrolling in dual-credit courses is a life-changing gift,” said BCTC Danville Campus Director Ty Howard.

Michigan

Eastpointe Fire and Rescue has donated an aerial ladder fire truck to Macomb Community College’s Public Service Institute to upgrade the training of its fire academy cadets.

“The donated truck enables us to be self-sufficient, improves cadet training by conducting aerial exercises previously impossible without loaned equipment and allows us to conduct drills that require two trucks to complete,” said Michael Lopez, director of the institute. “These exercises are important to prepare our students for what they will encounter once on the job.”

(From left): Eastpointe Fire Chief Brian Marquardt, Macomb Community College President James O. Sawyer IV, Eastpointe Mayor Mike Klinefelt and Public Service Institute Director Mike Lopez. (Photo: Macomb)

New York

The U.S. Education Department has awarded Finger Lakes Community College (FLCC) $2.25 million over the next five years with the goal of increasing the percentage of low-income and students of color who complete a credential.

The college plans to use the funding to enhance programs that help first-time students succeed. The grant will cover salaries for specialists to revise entry-level courses and programs and for coaches to provide regular guidance through the first semester for up to 500 students each year.

The new funding also will boost existing initiatives to reduce barriers to education for all students.

“As a community college, we are very focused on equity. That means giving everyone a chance to succeed no matter their past experiences and backgrounds,” said FLCC President Robert Nye.

Texas

College of the Mainland (COM) will use a $245,200 Student Success Acceleration Program (SSAP) 2.0 Grant from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to support initiatives to re-engage students who have paused their education just before completing their credentials.



With a strong focus on adult learners, the grant will support the re-enrollment of students who have six or fewer courses left in their programs, providing last-dollar scholarships and covering past-due balances to ensure a smooth transition back to school. The grant also includes a childcare support component, aimed at assisting parent students who may have stopped out due to a lack of resources.

* * *

Lone Star College (LSC) students will benefit from a $100,000 grant from Johnson Controls. The funding will assist students enrolled in LSC-North Harris HVAC/refrigeration and electrical technology programs.

The grant builds on previous support from Johnson Controls. Through the Johnson Controls Community College Partnership Program, LSC-North Harris’s HVAC/refrigeration and electrical technology programs have received $400,000, helping nearly 200 students.

To date, the Johnson Controls program funds have gone to 168 LSC students. Students also have received access to internship and mentorship opportunities through lunch-and-learns and job fairs.

“The skilled trades offer a culture of continuous learning, where hands-on experience and evolving knowledge go hand in hand,” said Julie Brandt, president of Building Solutions North America at Johnson Controls. “Our investments in Lone Star College System equip students with the skills and mindset to embrace this dynamic field and thrive and innovate within their communities.”