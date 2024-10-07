Funding roundup

Brookdale Community College’s dental education program got a boost with a $100,000 grant from Delta Dental. The funding will provide scholarships, equipment and job placement support for students in the New Jersey college’s continuing and professional studies (CPS) dental assistant and dental radiology programs.

Much of the grant will fund 70 scholarships for students in the dental assistant and dental radiology programs, and some will go toward purchasing necessary equipment for the dental education classes.

The college also will use the grant to support a portion of a new job placement coordinator in the CPS department. The coordinator will work with students to provide resume assistance, interview preparation and ongoing support as they transition into their careers.

Arizona

The Maricopa County Community College District (MCCCD) will receive a $1.7 million grant that comes with being selected to the National Semiconductor Technology Center (NSTC) Workforce Partner Alliance (WFPA) program. The $1.7 million in grant funding will enable. MCCCD will use the funds to continue its efforts to grow the workforce and close skills gaps in the semiconductor industry.

“Since 2018, Arizona’s semiconductor industry has experienced a 22% increase in employment growth. With more than 200 semiconductor companies located throughout the state, we know Arizona will continue to be a hub for innovation, furthering the need for a skilled workforce,” said MCCCD Chancellor Steven R. Gonzales.

Gonzales added that, in addition to helping the district enhance its current programs, the funding will provide “training opportunities to a diverse group of learners … resulting in a more diverse and qualified technician workforce.”

The WFPA program is administered by Natcast, a nonprofit entity created to operate the NSTC consortium, established by the federal CHIPS and Science Act.

California

The College of the Canyons (COC) Aerospace and Science Team (AST) has received a $300,000 grant from NASA’s Mentoring and Opportunities in STEM with Academic Institutions for Community Success (MOSAICS) program.

The two-year grant will provide mentorship and advisor support to approximately 80 COC students, with approximately 40 opportunities for student stipends to participate in more in-depth mentorship opportunities for student leaders working on development for NASA mission projects.

The funding also will help establish at least four NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) internship opportunities for COC students. In addition, a dedicated research and prototyping center workspace will be established on campus.

“This grant will bring enhanced recognition at our college of our participation with NASA, increase advertising to students so more students are made aware of the opportunity to participate with NASA, and lead the way to a sustainable program at our college,” said Teresa Ciardi, who teaches physical science and astronomy at COC and is the AST faculty advisor.

* * *

With funding from the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, the Los Angeles Community Colleges and Raise the Barr (RTB) will collaborate on an initiative to better support single-parent students.

The initiative, known as the Angels Cohort, will support up to 20 families by providing $1,000 in monthly rental assistance for two years, stabilizing housing for parents as they pursue higher education.

The three colleges involved — Los Angeles Mission, Pierce and Valley colleges – will also work with RTB’s Whole Family Coordinators to grow other resources for families.

Lori Barr, co-founder of Raise The Barr, said she hopes the initiative “will serve as a scalable, cost-effective model program for community colleges across the state, pairing wrap-around services with housing subsidies to increase the six-year attainment rate for single-parent students.”

The Conrad N. Hilton Foundation provided $500,000 in lead project funding and $100,000 specifically for the Los Angeles Community Colleges.

* * *

A $3 million U.S. Education Department grant will support Woodland Community College’s (WCC) Escalera Initiative, a campus-wide strategy designed to support Hispanic/Latinx students in STEM.

Only 8% of the STEM workforce is Hispanic/Latinx, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Escalera – which means “ladder” in Spanish – aims to address this disparity, helping close the talent gap by providing WCC students with exposure to STEM career pathways and built-in support to boost their success.

Kentucky

Bluegrass Community and Technical College (BCTC) has received a $2.1 million Strengthening Institutions Program (SIP) grant from the U.S. Education Department. The grant will help to establish a career services center with professional career advisors, administrative and data analysis personnel and a director.

“By fostering collaboration among advising, faculty and career exploration, the center aims to enhance the overall student experience and better prepare them for their future careers,” said BCTC President Greg Feeney said.

The college also will use the funds to improve student advising by integrating more information about careers, including career advising materials for BCTC’s degree programs.

Bluegrass Community and Technical College will help more students find careers by establishing a career center with new grant funding. (Photo: BCTC)

Tennessee

Cleveland State Community College has received a $2.05 million U.S. Education Department grant to increase noncredit-to-credit pathways and expand options in accelerated programs at the college, both in academics and workforce development.

“With these resources, we can continue to innovate and expand programs that enable students to succeed in their academic and professional journeys,” said Cleveland State President Andy White.

Washington

Whatcom Community College (WCC) will use a three-year, $45,000 College Spark Washington Grant to create the first Latine studies area at a two-year college in the state.

The funds will go toward curriculum development, student resources and to create a shared language to raise the visibility of Latine students on campus. Each year of the grant will feature student-led activities, incorporating partnerships with students, families and the community and bringing together WCC’s campus groups.

Wisconsin

Electronic and engineering technology programs are getting a boost at Madison College thanks to a $4.6 million National Science Foundation Advanced Technological Education grant.

The college, along with industrial and educational partners, is establishing a training center focused on emerging electronic manufacturing technologies, including semiconductor fabrication, automated PCB assembly and quantum photonics. The center will not only expand opportunities in high-tech emerging technologies for the community but contribute to creating an economic development zone for advanced electronics.

Madison College students also will get a unique opportunity to participate in a summer internship program in New York thanks to a partnership between the college, the State University of New York and NY Creates. The program includes housing, a meal plan and a stipend, and provides hands-on training in integrated circuit manufacturing.

The college will use $400,000 of the grant for 120 scholarships, with a focus on supporting underrepresented populations while making the opportunity available to anyone with an interest in the semiconductor field.