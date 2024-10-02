Funding roundup

County College of Morris (CCM) has received a $100,000 SMILE grant from the Delta Dental of New Jersey Foundation, Inc. to help develop and implement two new dental programs — dental assisting and dental hygiene.

The SMILE grant was established in memory of Dr. Gene F. Napoliello, who served as chair of the Delta Dental Foundation and was a passionate advocate for creating greater access to dental care for all.

The college will house the programs in the forthcoming Center for Health Professions, which will include modern technology and equipment throughout the 70,000-square-foot facility.

“We are equally looking forward to being able to significantly impact the local healthcare landscape and address the shortage of trained dental professionals in New Jersey,” said CCM President Anthony J. Iacono.

* * *

A $2 million New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce grant will offer 250 students the opportunity to enroll in an advanced manufacturing boot camp at Bergen Community College this fall, tuition-free.

Created to establish education-to-workforce pathways through the state’s community colleges and industry employers, Bergen will offer its next boot camp beginning on October 7.

Students enrolling in the program through Bergen’s division of continuing and education and workforce development will work with instructors in the institution’s Stryker Manufacturing Lab that features CNC, machining and drafting equipment. They’ll learn shop basics, the ability to read blueprints and measuring techniques. The program also provides students with access to job search resources, mock interviews and instruction on federal OSHA safety standards.



The initiative’s industry partners will hire up to 125 students who successfully complete the program.

Alabama

In a show of support for local students, state Rep. Mark Gidley presented a $2,500 check to Gadsden State Community College specifically to fund scholarships.

“Investing in scholarships at Gadsden State is investing in the future of our community,” Gidley said. “Scholarships not only provide essential financial relief but also open doors to opportunities that can transform lives and contribute to the growth of Etowah County and the surrounding region.”

California

MiraCosta College has raised more than $20,000 to assist students who face a financial emergency so that they can succeed in their education.

The donations were raised through a campaign tied with the regional San Diego Gives, Day of Giving on September 5, conducted by nonprofits throughout San Diego County. MiraCosta College had a goal of raising $20,000, and ended up raising $20,090.

Brian Astredo, the college’s development officer, said the fundraising goal was reached thanks to two foundation board members – board President Janice Kurth and Vice President Karen Pearson – who each agreed to contribute $5,000 to match any donation.

The donations will go toward the MiraCosta College Resilience Fund, which provides funds to students who face a financial emergency such as a looming rent payment, medical bill or transportation issues so the student can stay focused on school.

Florida

Miami Dade College (MDC) has received a $2 million National Science Foundation grant to develop a national framework for Artificial Intelligence (AI) Entry Pathways. MDC will collaborate with Arizona’s Maricopa County Community College District and Texas’ Houston Community College to pave the way for expanding AI education.

Housed under the National Applied Artificial Intelligence Consortium, the project aims to increase high school students and adult learners’ access to AI degrees at community colleges by developing scalable strategies and best practices on how to recruit, retain, complete and transition students in AI programs.

Maryland

A new $92,378 state grant will bolster Harford Community College’s childcare apprenticeship program.

Launched in early 2023, the college’s childcare apprenticeship program integrates field experiences with classroom learning, catering specifically to childcare professionals working in licensed Maryland facilities. The apprenticeship is designed to meet new, rigorous standards outlined in the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.

* * *

Howard Community College (HCC) has received a $200,000 grant from the PepsiCo Foundation — its second consecutive year receiving the grant — to support comprehensive financial, mentoring and academic assistance for HCC students through the PepsiCo Foundation’s Uplift Scholarship program.

“This grant will help provide critical resources and remove financial barriers for many of our low-income students who might not otherwise have an opportunity to attend college, paving the way to academic and career success,” said HCC President Daria Willis.

The American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) is administering the funding. More than 30 scholarships have been awarded to students from underrepresented or underserved communities.

Massachusetts

Quinsigamond Community College (QCC) has received a $239,216 state Re-entry Workforce Development Demonstration grant. The funding is part of the $2.6 million awarded by the state to organizations to train formerly incarcerated individuals returning to the workforce for job opportunities in culinary, construction, manufacturing, hospitality and healthcare.

QCC will partner with Worcester County House of Correction to offer a training program to 20 returning citizens, with a focus on the culinary and hospitality industry. Program participants will learn from professional chefs, prepare diverse meals and work in a collaborative environment that fosters more than just culinary skills.

“This program offers an opportunity for returning citizens to start fresh and build a meaningful career in the culinary field while also developing confidence and a sense of community,” said Kathleen O’Connor, director of workforce development operations and workforce development.

Successful program graduates will receive job assistance from QCC and the Massachusetts Restaurant Association.

New York

Rockland Community College (RCC) will use a $51,557 grant from the Office of the SUNY Provost and the Innovative Instruction Research Council to support a year-long project to improve digital literacy among faculty and students.

The project involves collaboration among eight RCC faculty members across eight disciplines, which includes faculty from SUNY Potsdam and several other SUNY institutions. The initiative aims to benefit the entire SUNY system, enhancing open educational resources and ensuring equal access to digital content.

RCC will share project outcomes in the SUNY Learning Commons, allowing colleagues across SUNY to replicate and expand upon these innovations.

Utah

Salt Lake Community College’s (SLCC) School of Health Sciences will use a $100,000 grant to study holistic admissions in health science education. The grant is from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation’s Systems for Action (S4A), a national research program of the foundation.

Holistic admissions help identify potential students who are not only academically strong but who also have important professional skills that are necessary in healthcare, such as responsive bedside manner, cultural competence, and the life experience to commit to a long career serving their communities.

The proposed study has two main goals. The first is to test several holistic admission techniques in three of SLCC’s competitive health science programs and develop statistical data on best practices. The second goal is to evaluate metrics of holistic admissions and intercultural competence on admitted and non-admitted students to the college’s nursing degree program in comparison with nurses who have been practicing three or more years in the field.