Before hearing from industry thought leaders about the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the future of work, the people involved in Advanced Technological Education (ATE) projects and centers basked in the praise of one of the National Science Foundation’s leaders.

Karen Marrongelle, the National Science Foundation’s chief science officer, opened the Advanced Technological Education (ATE) Principal Investigators’ Conference by thanking the program’s participants — who are educators mostly from community and technical colleges — for “the great work” they do preparing the nation’s skilled technical workforce.

“The ATE program reaches across gender, racial, geographic, economic and cultural divides to deliver the benefits of a high-skilled workforce to all Americans. That makes it a critical initiative in our mission to reach the missing millions of Americans who are currently left out of taking advantage of STEM opportunities.

“You all here ‒ principal investigators, community college faculty, industry partners, students ‒ you are the backbone of those efforts. You are the leaders who will expand our education capabilities, create experiences and opportunities that will shape young minds and STEM ambitions, and mold the future workforce. This is so important for our country.

Karen Marrongelle

“We at NSF could not be more proud of the work that is being done through the Advanced Technological Education Program, and we are thrilled to be investing with you all to prepare a more prosperous, more technologically advanced future.”

This is the 31st year that the American Association of Community College (AACC) has convened the ATE Principal Investigators’ Conference in Washington, D. C., with support from NSF. Forty-eight community college students and recent alumni were among the 875 people attending the conference. During a poster session, the students and alumni of ATE initiatives shared their experiences in technology fields of study and career paths.

Talking AI

The opening plenary also included a panel discussion moderated by Victor McCrary, vice chair of the National Science Board, about AI and the future of work. Christine Benz, head of TruServices and Smart Services at TRUMPF Inc., said “Without AI, manufacturing will not survive in North America, in the global market.” But she noted that in many fields, AI will help people do their jobs “better, more effective, more efficient, but the human aspect will not go away.”

Benz outlined the type of employee TRUMPF seeks for its smart factories: “We need workers in there who are able or excited to make the move with us from very manually repetitive jobs into more higher skilled, exciting jobs, where programming might be needed. Interpreting AI data might be needed, or machine maintenance might be needed.”

Christine Benz, head of TruServices and Smart Services at TRUMPF Inc.

Aaron Burciaga, co-founder, chairman and CEO of PrimeAI, said the need for people with AI skills may not be as high in other fields. Based on his company’s experience, he estimates that only 8% of the workforce will be AI scientists or AI juniors.

“So when we talk about the future of AI, does everybody need to be a simulation or optimization specialist? No. In fact, far fewer will be needed,” he said.

Look to BILT

Shalin Jyotishi, founder and managing director of the Future of Work & Innovation Economy Initiative at the New America Foundation, suggested two-year college educators follow their regional employers’ advice about AI-related skills they seek in technicians. And he recommended educators use a strategy developed within the ATE community.

“I think one of the challenges with the crystal-ball-gazing industry around AI is just how rapidly the labor market is moving. I think the most pragmatic thing for community colleges to do is to implement models like BILT. … BILT is a really fantastic way to put employers and educators in a co-creator seat when it comes to curricular design,” Jyotishi said.

BILT stands for Business, Industry Leadership Teams. The model was developed by Ann Beheler, who has served as principal investigator of multiple ATE grants from NSF that focused on convergence technologies. Programs that use BILTs involve industry as partners in technician education programs, not merely as advisors to them.

Shalin Jyotishi of the Future of Work & Innovation Economy Initiative at the New America Foundation.

The Center for Occupational Research and Development currently has an ATE grant for its BILT Academy, which helps colleges develop BILTs. And the new ATE center for AI, led by Miami Dade College, will scale the BILT model among its partner community colleges.

From the podium at the close of the session V. Celeste Carter, lead ATE program director at the NSF, suggested people also use resources developed by the Working Partners Project & Workshop to build and sustain effective industry partnerships.