AACC news & notes

Upcoming events

Early-bird registration is open for AACC Annual

Don’t miss out on AACC Annual – or an opportunity to save money. Early-bird registration is now open. Register by October 31 to save $200 on your registration fees. To receive the discount, you must pay via credit card when registering. AACC Annual will take place April 12-16 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Registration is open for WDI 2025

AACC’s 2025 Workforce Development Institute (WDI) will be held in Coronado, California, January 28-31. The theme is “Uncharted Courses.” WDI is a professional development opportunity for new and seasoned community college-based workforce and economic development professionals. Registration is open.

Program initiatives

Submit AACC awards nominations by Oct. 25

AACC is currently accepting nominations for the Awards of Excellence, Leadership Award (Hall of Fame), Leaders of the Year and Rising Stars, Outstanding Alumni, and Dale P. Parnell Distinguished Faculty. The deadline to submit award nominations is October 25. Awards will be presented at AACC Annual.

Take a survey on LER at your institution

SmartResume and AACRAO have partnered to create a survey that measures higher education’s progress in implementing learning and employment records (LER) to support learners. The information collected in the survey will help identify best practices for LER adoption and create benchmarks for institutions to measure their own progress, as well as produce valuable data and infographics that colleges can use to guide their LER journey. If you’re implementing LERs at your institution, please take this 10-minute survey.

Resources

Hear about the community college president’s role in supporting DEI

AACC is hosting a webinar on October 30 to explore the evolving landscape of legislation affecting DEI efforts on community college campuses. Two-year college presidents will share their insights and strategies for managing these challenges, highlighting their unique perspectives and experiences. Register today.

Listen to the latest episode of CC Voice

Artificial intelligence will make its imprint on far more than in the classroom. It will affect everything on college campuses, from student services, to infrastructure. Lee Lambert, chancellor of Foothill-De Anza Community College District, discusses the impact AI will have on community colleges and beyond in the latest episode of the Community College Voice podcast.

Opportunities from other organizations

ITC Northeastern Distance Education Conference

The ability to adapt to change and challenges is a core component of distance education. Join the Instructional Technology Council (ITC) in working to unlock the secrets of transformation and innovation in the online classroom and at institutions. The ITC Northeastern Distance Education Conference will be held November 15 in person at Mercer County Community College in New Jersey, with a virtual option.