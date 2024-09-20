ED awards grants to Developing HSIs

The U.S. Education Department (ED) will award nearly $14 million to about two dozen public two-year institutions designated as Developing Hispanic-Serving Institutions.
Through ED’s Developing Hispanic-Serving Institutions program, 49 higher education institutions — including 23 two-year colleges (12 of them in California) — will receive a total of more than $28 million to help HSIs expand educational opportunities and improve the success of Hispanic students, according to an announcement from the department.
The following are member colleges of the American Association of Community Colleges receiving the grants and their amounts:
- Mohave County Community College District (Arizona), $600,000
- Riverside Community College District/Norco College (California), $599,656
- Las Positas College (California), $599,693
- Cerritos College (California), $595,991
- Palomar Community College District (California), $600,000
- Sonoma County Junior College District/Santa Rosa Junior College (California), $600,000
- West Hills Community College District (California), $600,000
- Kern Community College District (California), $599,920
- MiraCosta Community College District (California), $600,000
- East Los Angeles College (California), $599,208
- Woodland Community College (California), $600,000
- Los Angeles Valley College (California), $600,000
- Imperial Community College District (California), $511,740
- Lamar Community College (Colorado), $599,587
- Valencia College’s Osceola Campus (Florida), $600,000
- Miami Dade College’s Medical Campus (Florida), $518,878
- Bergen Community College (New Jersey), $598,269
- Southeast New Mexico College, $559,570
- Eastern New Mexico University – Roswell, $600,000
- Nassau Community College (New York), $595,710
- Houston Community College System District, $600,000
Dallas College (Texas) will receive $322,241 and Miami Dade College (Florida) $407,507 through ED’s Augustus F. Hawkins Centers of Excellence Program, which aims to increase the number of teachers and retain, well-prepared teachers from diverse backgrounds in underserved elementary and secondary schools.