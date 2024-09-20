ED awards grants to Developing HSIs

The U.S. Education Department (ED) will award nearly $14 million to about two dozen public two-year institutions designated as Developing Hispanic-Serving Institutions.

Through ED’s Developing Hispanic-Serving Institutions program, 49 higher education institutions — including 23 two-year colleges (12 of them in California) — will receive a total of more than $28 million to help HSIs expand educational opportunities and improve the success of Hispanic students, according to an announcement from the department.

The following are member colleges of the American Association of Community Colleges receiving the grants and their amounts:

Mohave County Community College District (Arizona), $600,000

Riverside Community College District/Norco College (California), $599,656

Las Positas College (California), $599,693

Cerritos College (California), $595,991

Palomar Community College District (California), $600,000

Sonoma County Junior College District/Santa Rosa Junior College (California), $600,000

West Hills Community College District (California), $600,000

Kern Community College District (California), $599,920

MiraCosta Community College District (California), $600,000

East Los Angeles College (California), $599,208

Woodland Community College (California), $600,000

Los Angeles Valley College (California), $600,000

Imperial Community College District (California), $511,740

Lamar Community College (Colorado), $599,587

Valencia College’s Osceola Campus (Florida), $600,000

Miami Dade College’s Medical Campus (Florida), $518,878

Bergen Community College (New Jersey), $598,269

Southeast New Mexico College, $559,570

Eastern New Mexico University – Roswell, $600,000

Nassau Community College (New York), $595,710

Houston Community College System District, $600,000

Dallas College (Texas) will receive $322,241 and Miami Dade College (Florida) $407,507 through ED’s Augustus F. Hawkins Centers of Excellence Program, which aims to increase the number of teachers and retain, well-prepared teachers from diverse backgrounds in underserved elementary and secondary schools.