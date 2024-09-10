AACC news & notes

Upcoming events

Boost leadership skills with Roueche-FLI and FPI

The next AACC John E. Roueche Future Leaders Institute (Roueche-FLI) and Future Presidents Institute (FPI) will take place Oct. 7-9 in Washington, D.C. Roueche-FLI is designed for department chairs, deans, assistant/associate deans or directors who look to advance into a senior leadership role. FPI is for senior leaders aspiring to the community college presidency. Registration is open for both.

Program initiatives

Submit AACC awards nominations

It’s time to submit nominations for AACC awards. The association is accepting nominations for the Awards of Excellence, Leadership Award (Hall of Fame), Leaders of the Year and Rising Stars, Outstanding Alumni, and Dale P. Parnell Distinguished Faculty until October 25 at 2:00 p.m. (ET). Awards will be presented at AACC Annual, April 12-16 in Nashville, Tenn.

Enter by Sept. 20 to win a concert at your campus

Community colleges can enter to win a concert on Vote Early Day (Oct. 29) by celebrating civic holidays in the fall and showing a commitment to engage student voters throughout the academic year. While only one college will win a concert, other institutions can win partnership opportunities in support of their nonpartisan student voter engagement efforts. The deadline to enter is Sept. 20.

Be part of the redesign of AACC’s Guided Pathways website

AACC’s Guided Pathways website will soon be redesigned. This project, led by the Education Design Lab, is all about creating a more user-friendly, accessible, and engaging online experience tailored to better support our institutions. Want to lend your voice to the redesign process? Community college deans, CEOs and other campus leaders are encouraged to join the Stakeholder Interest List for the opportunity to provide feedback on design and content as we develop the new site.

Funding opportunities

NSF-ATE grant funding available

The National Science Foundation has released its new program solicitation for the Advanced Technological Education (ATE) program, which focuses on two-year institutions and supports technician education in the high technology fields that drive our nation’s economy. With $74 million in grant funding available to community colleges, the ATE program supports curriculum development; professional development of college faculty and secondary school teachers; career pathway development for both students and incumbent workers; and other activities. The deadline to apply is Oct. 3, 2024.

Resources

Look for new job or a new employee

Use the AACC Job Board to look for your next job, or to post a job opening at your college. AACC members can receive a discount with code ccdaily2024.

Opportunities from other organizations

Get data on community college baccalaureate degrees

The Community College Baccalaureate Association (CCBA), with its research partner, Bragg & Associates, Inc., has published a new series of data points that addresses common misconceptions of community college baccalaureate degrees by spotlighting key facts supported by the latest national research.