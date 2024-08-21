Understanding the three ‘Ps’

I never thought that a career in education would’ve found me, as I tried to avoid following in my father’s career footsteps, as a college president. However, somehow, it still found me.

My father served as a community college president for more than 16 years, and seeing his highs and lows, there was no way I would do the same. As a math major, not sure which way to go, I decided to utilize my skills to teach high school math.

That career ultimately extended into teaching on the collegiate level, and I thought I had finally landed a career that I would retire. It was absolutely amazing and I loved it. Although others saw leadership qualities in me while teaching, I wasn’t sure if it was the path for me. However, I thought, maybe I needed to explore it.

Moving up the ranks from a division chair, an associate dean and dean of math, science and pre-engineering, I was tapped as an interim president in the Alabama Community College System. Not in my wildest dream would I have imagined that I would be asked to serve in this role. That interim presidency led to many educational roles: vice president, executive vice president, another interim presidency, chief instructional officer for the system, and yet another interim presidency appointment.

As this began to unfold, I questioned my career trajectory. Nevertheless, fulfilling interim presidency positions, I began wondering what others saw within me that I didn’t see. I remember a colleague telling me in my last interim presidency venture that it was time for me to move the needle and become a permanent president. And so, the venture commenced.

Starting in the role as the permanent president of H. Councill Trenholm State Community College was a little different than an interim president. The decisions that I now made were my own decisions and not granted fully by a higher authority. Whatever decision I made for the college, I would be held fully accountable. I discovered that I was responsible for all decisions, personnel, safety and security, policies and procedures and, most of all, students. Knowing that everything I do now affects the college was definitely an eye-opener. All eyes were now on me.

No one can quite tell you what it looks like to be in the role of a president, because each college is unique in its climate and culture, its location and its political realms within its community. No one can prepare you to know the important role each of those entities plays in helping you provide resources for your institution and establish partnerships within the community.

Stepping into this role, I wish I had known that the three “Ps” would play such an important role in my presidency: People, personnel and politics.

People

People are everywhere. In your role, you have to ensure that you are providing the needed resources to the people that you serve. You also have to stay engaged with people throughout the community, but most of all you have to build relationships with them. Without those relationships, you will not move your college toward its fullest potential.

Establishing and maintaining camaraderie with people in the community is a very essential part of the job. Additionally, having people in your life with whom you can communicate and who will be transparent with you is pivotal. Those continuous conversations provide great resources.

Personnel

What can I say? There is no perfect college and definitely not a perfect workplace where everyone is happy at all times. Every decision that you make as a president affects everyone, and not everyone will like all your decisions. Throughout your tenure, you will be faced with personnel decisions and personnel mishaps; however, ensuring fairness and effective communication goes a long way. Warranting that you make the best decision is the number one task.

Politics

No one can prepare you for the political piece of your position. I wish I had a class in my doctoral program that focused on the politics of education. Politics at the local, state and national levels are something that we all have to deal with. Regardless of your personal views, when rules and regulations are established, your institution has to abide by them. It doesn’t matter about your personal feelings on topics, and although I have many of them, learning to do what you can do is paramount. Once it’s done or has been established, move forward.

In my current role as president, I have realized that there are no clear A-B-Cs or 1-2-3s to being a great president. Learning that each instance brings about a new day that leads to a new discovery will take you further than you know. Because at the end of the day, you will learn that your greatness has yet to be discovered.