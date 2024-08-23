Snapshots: On the road

I had the opportunity to travel to Minnesota this week and visit with three American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) member colleges. All three colleges – Normandale Community College, Saint Paul College and North Hennepin Community College – have invested in creating open spaces that help students feel part of the campus community.

Here are some snapshots from the colleges.

The first thing students see when they walk through the main entrance at Normandale Community College in Bloomington is a student services area meant to resemble an Apple store. The college received bond funding from the state in 2019 and used some of that funding to create more warm, welcoming (and modern) spaces.

Normandale’s Campus Cupboard provides food and hygiene products to about 1,500 students a year.

The college also boasts a Japanese garden, which includes more than 300 plants, shrubs and trees and around 20 colorful koi.

Saint Paul College serves about 8,400 enrolled students a year. It is the most racially diverse institution within the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system; 65% of those enrolled are students of color.

Among Saint Paul College’s technical programs is a three-semester CNC toolmaking program. The program – the most expensive to run at the college – holds classes in the morning so students can work in the afternoon. Students can earn about $23.60/hour within one year of graduation from the program.

Saint Paul College also has a renowned culinary arts program, which is fully enrolled for the fall semester. The culinary students run the City View Grille on campus, giving students not only an opportunity to cook for others, but also gain restaurant management skills.

North Hennepin Community College in Brooklyn Park, serves more than 7,000 students. About 55% attending are students of color. It’s primarily a transfer institution, with the top major being liberal arts.

Nestled within the college is a safe – and comfortable – space for students of diverse backgrounds to gather in a community with their peers. The center, run by Diversity and Equity Specialist Justice Fisher (pictured above) includes two spaces, the general space and an LGBTQ+ Sanctuary space.