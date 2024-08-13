Reporter’s notebook

Network to prepare students for semiconductor apprenticeships

The National Institute for Industry and Career Advancement (NIICA) this week announced a new initiative to leverage community colleges to enhance workforce development pipelines for the semiconductor and advanced manufacturing industries.

The Semiconductor Industry Network of Community Colleges (SINC) will connect more than 50 community colleges nationwide to provide the technical training to prepare students for registered apprenticeships in those industries, as well as specialized educational programs, according to a release.

“For prospective students, it is often difficult to find out how to get the necessary training for the high-demand semiconductor industry. SINC introduces a one-stop resource for people to explore jobs, training requirements and educational institutions,” said Joy Bodin, president of Hennepin Technical College, one of the institutions within SINC.

The Community College Baccalaureate Association (CCBA) and its research partner, Bragg & Associates, Inc., have published a series of data fact sheets to spotlight key elements of community college baccalaureate (CCB) programs to address common misperceptions about them.

“The Data Points series is an important evidence-based step toward fuller transparency about CCB programs and the diverse learners who secure these degrees,” said Debra Bragg, president of Bragg & Associates.

CCBA, an affiliate council of the American Association of Community Colleges, identified and analyzed 11 topic areas most pressing to the field, including: race and ethnicity; employment and earnings potential; adult working learners and enrollment, completion and outcomes. The research was funded by Lumina Foundation.

Excelencia in Education has announced 18 finalists for its annual Examples of Excelencia, a national, data-driven effort to identify, aggregate and promote evidence-based practices increasing Latino student success in higher education.

The finalists include six programs from five community colleges. Among them are the following programs from American Association of Community Colleges member institutions:

The Community Health Workers Program by Richard J. Daley College (part of the City Colleges of Chicago) and the Arturo Velasquez Institute. It uses a bilingual (English/Spanish) curriculum to increase the number of credentialed community health workers who enhance health literacy and access in underserved areas.

The English for Academic Purposes Program at Reading Area Community College (Pennsylvania) offers developmental courses in reading, writing and speaking for bilingual and non-native English speakers.

In California, Santa Ana College‘s Pathway to Law School Program aims to increase diversity in law school entrants and the legal profession by supporting underrepresented groups.

Excelencia also noted a dozen other “Programs to Watch,” which are promising new initiatives that are making a significant impact on Latino student success while building their evidence of effectiveness. They include:

The College Access Latinx Initiative at Portland Community College (Oregon), which offers targeted support for first-year success and academic achievement for their Latino/a/x and Indigenous students.

The Experiential Center for Education and Leadership (ExCEL) at UCNJ Union College of Union County, NJ. ExCEL supports the retention, academic success and career and transfer readiness of Latino and low-income students in the education, business and graphic design programs at UCNJ by providing experiential learning opportunities, student support and professional development.

Excelencia will announce the winners in four categories — associate, baccalaureate, graduate and community-based organizations — on September 30.