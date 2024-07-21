Round 5 for SCCT grants is open

Community colleges can now apply for grants in the fifth round of funding through the U.S. Department of Labor’s $65 million Strengthening Community Colleges Training (SCCT) Grants program.

The program aims to help community colleges scale affordable, high-quality workforce training that meets employers’ and workers’ skill development needs in critical industry sectors, such as advanced manufacturing, clean energy, semiconductors and biotechnology.

Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su and White House Domestic Policy Advisor Neera Tanden announced the funding availability in Las Vegas at an event hosted by Workforce Connections, the Southern Nevada workforce board, as part of the department’s ongoing Good Jobs Summer Tour.

The department will award initial grants (13 to 17 awards) of up to $1.75 million for single institutions and up to $5.75 million for individual groups of institutions, and it intends to award at least one grant to a tribally controlled college. The deadline to apply is September 24.

DOL will also continue its national impact evaluation of grantees, which began with the fourth round of grants, and identify a group of colleges to participate in the evaluation. Selected grant recipients will receive additional funding and time to complete the grant project.

This round of SCCT grants will help colleges increase access to educational and economic opportunities for individuals from underserved communities, according to DOL, which noted it is placing a greater emphasis on supporting skills in critical sectors aligned with the Biden administration’s Investing in America agenda.

Institutions that were funded in the fourth round of SCCT grants as either leads or consortium members may not apply for the fifth round of grants. Institutions that participated in the first three rounds may apply.

DOL said in early August it will update its FAQs on the program website. It will also include a pre-recorded prospective applicant webinar.