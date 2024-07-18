Reporter’s notebook

ED rolls out proposed higher ed regs, HSI initiative

ED rolls out proposed higher ed regs, HSI initiative

The Biden administration on Wednesday issued a proposed rule to expand the federal TRIO program to allow Dreamers to enroll in the programs.

“The proposed expansion would mean that an estimated 50,000 more students each year would be able to access TRIO programs and services, and thousands more would go to college,” according to a fact sheet from the U.S. Education Department (ED).

The TRIO programs are federal outreach and student services programs designed to identify and provide services for individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds, including low-income, first-generation college students and students with disabilities.

The proposed TRIO regulations are among a batch of higher education rules ED released on Wednesday, which include rules for distance education and Return of Title IV funds. The regs will be formally published in the coming days with a 30-day public comment period.

The TRIO announcement was part of broader role out on Wednesday of Biden administration efforts to boost the economic mobility of Hispanics and Latinos in the U.S. They include an executive order to establish a White House initiative to advance education and expand economic opportunity to Hispanics through Hispanic-serving institutions (HSIs).

A panel of advisors will recommend ways to identify best practices, help HSIs align with local economic needs, coordinate efforts to help HSIs stay fiscally secure and foster more collaboration with philanthropic, public and private institutions.

The White House noted that more than 500 HSIs serve more than 4.7 million students. More than 65% of Hispanic and Latino students in the U.S. attend an HSI — with nearly 40% of those students attending a community college HSI.

To promote the effort, Secretary Miguel Cardona on Wednesday visited Denmark Technical College, a two-year college HSI in South Carolina, where he also pitched the administration’s Public Service Loan Forgiveness program.

Intel is launching in Arizona its first U.S. registered apprenticeship program for manufacturing facility technicians in partnership with several organizations, including Maricopa Community Colleges.

Intel plans to train dozens of facility technician apprentices over the next five years, according to a release. Selected apprentices will be full-time Intel employees on day one and will earn a certificate and college credit upon completion of the one-year program.

“This apprenticeship represents much more than just another program, it’s a bridge for middle-class Arizonans to enter our state’s fast-growing semiconductor industry and launch a career with limitless potential,” said Gov. Katie Hobbs, who last November announced the allocation of $4 million to facilitate an expansion of semiconductor apprenticeships in Arizona.

Other partners in the program include the Arizona Commerce Authority, SEMI Foundation, Fresh Start Women’s Foundation, and the Phoenix Business and Workforce Development Board.

Intel already collaborates with Maricopa Community Colleges. For example, the Semiconductor Technician Quick Start Program, launched by Intel and the college district in 2022, has trained and certified more than 900 students for careers in the semiconductor industry.

Lumina Foundation on Wednesday announced that it will award $50,000 grants to seven community colleges as part of a competition to use the social media platform Instagram to tell the colleges’ stories.

Through their engaging Instagram “reels” — which are brief videos — the winners showcased the exceptional value and vibrant experiences community colleges offer, according to Lumina, which received more than 100 entries from two-year colleges. The grants will go toward helping the colleges enhance their digital outreach and marketing efforts.

The winning colleges are:

The Alamo Colleges District is a finalist for the prestigious 2024 Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award.

The Texas college district is one of nine organizations in the U.S. – and the only education organization – to receive site visits this summer, proceeding to the final phase for applicant assessments for the Baldrige Award, according to a release.

The Baldrige Award is the nation’s highest presidential honor for performance excellence through innovation, improvement and visionary leadership. In 2018, the Alamo Colleges District was the first community college system in the nation to receive the award.

Richland College (Texas) was the first individual community college to receive the Baldridge Award in 2005, followed by Howard Community College (Maryland) in 2019.