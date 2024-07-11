Reporter’s notebook

Foxx tells federal agencies to review, curb recent regs

Holding steady on tuition

The chair of the House Education and the Workforce Committee wants the Biden administration to review regulations crafted by agencies that fall under its jurisdiction in light of a recent Supreme Court ruling that curbs agencies’ authority.

Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-North Carolina) and Rep. James Comer (R-Kentucky) — chair of the House Oversight Committee — sent strictly worded letters this week to the heads of eight federal agencies, including Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su. Basically, if the committee leaders don’t think the agencies do enough to address the administration’s “gross and abusive federal overreach,” the committee chairs will “exercise our robust investigative and legislative powers.”

To that extent, the lawmakers asked the agencies to forward by month’s end information pertaining to agency legislative rules proposed or promulgated since January 20, 2021.

Tuition increases are inevitable, but a number of community colleges across the country are working to hold their sticker prices steady so they remain affordable to students. In fact, some colleges haven’t increased tuition for years.

Among them is Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC), which announced this week it will keep tuition rates flat for a seventh straight year. OCCC is one of the lowest-cost institutions for higher education in the state at $135.29 per credit hour for in-state tuition and fees, according to a release.

“While we are the most cost-effective institution in the state, affordability still remains a challenge for many of our students. We aim to remove barriers to education so anyone who desires to attain a degree can achieve that dream,” said OCCC President Mautra Staley Jones.

In Louisiana, none of the two-year colleges will see an increase in tuition for the ninth year in a row.

“Keeping tuition affordable for nearly a decade sends a clear message that we’re doing our part to provide an affordable, top-quality college education with clear pathways that lead to advanced degrees and in-demand jobs,” said Monty Sullivan, president of the Louisiana Community and Technical College System, who noted that enrollment in the system’s 13 colleges is returning to pre-pandemic levels.

Meanwhile, South Carolina’s Tri-County Technical College is freezing in-county tuition for the 2024-2025 academic year for the fifth consecutive year. The college notes that with an additional $25 million state investment in training for South Carolina’s workforce, Tri-County and other community colleges can cover most of the tuition costs for students enrolling in high-demand career fields.

In Illinois, John Wood Community College (JWCC) also won’t touch tuition for the next academic year — the eighth such tuition freeze over the last 10 years. JWCC President Bryan Renfro also emphasized that many students are eligible to attend tuition-free.

“As we celebrate the 50th year of John Wood’s commitment to providing low-cost higher education, we are proud to share that over half of our students can attend at no cost through federal and state grant assistance and privately funded scholarships,” he said in a release.