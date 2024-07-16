Newsmakers

New CEO

Susan Kazama has been named the next Hawaii Community College (HCC) chancellor, effective July 19, after serving as interim chancellor since July 1, 2023. She previously was program coordinator for continuing education at Kapiolani Community College.

Kazama began her work in the University of Hawaii (UH) system in 1987 as a librarian at UH Maui College and Honolulu Community College. She spent 12 years at UH Manoa’s Hamilton Library before becoming library director at Kapiolani Community College in 2001. She also has served as interim vice chancellor for academic affairs for both Kapiʻolani Community College and Honolulu Community College, and in 2021 became continuing education program coordinator.

Kazama also served as a commissioner for the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges from 2010 to 2014, and served as its vice chair and chair from 2014 to 2016.

“Susan Kazama is a home-grown chancellor who is dedicated to serving the diverse communities of the Hawaii Island,” Erika Lacro, University of Hawaii vice president for community colleges, said in a press release. “She brings her broad experience and commitment to the University of Hawaii to the position, and she will continue the work of this past year of reaching out to the local employers to ensure Hawaii Community College is training students for the local workforce needs.”

CEO retirement announcement

Tim Crowley, who has served as president of Northern Maine Community College (NMCC) for more than two decades, is retiring on August 1.

Crowley, who served for almost four decades at the college, oversaw its transition from a technical college into a full-fledged community college, expanding academic offerings to include associate degrees, launching new short-term workforce programs and online offerings, increasing enrollment, and adding or expanding multiple buildings and facilities on campus, according to a release.

During Crowley’s tenure, NMCC developed new programming in precision manufacturing, nursing, early childhood education and business administration. In recent years, NMCC developed the state’s first wind power technology program; helped build the Northern Maine Growth Initiative for New Mainers; added simulation labs as part of expanded nursing and healthcare programs; and developed a new wastewater treatment program.

Last year, Crowley helped to secure $1 million in state funding for a new training and child care center at NMCC that will double its training capacity for early childhood education as well as provide child care services for students with children, college staff and the greater community.

“Tim’s commitment to excellence and advancement at Northern Maine Community College, combined with his unwavering focus on student success and regional partnerships, has been the key to the college’s outstanding reputation,” said David Daigler, president of the Maine Community College System. “His energy has been the driving force behind the college’s incredible growth and influence. We are very grateful for his strong leadership and deep understanding of the region and college.”

Crowley joined NMCC in 1985 as dean of students when it was called the Northern Maine Vocational Institute. In 1991, he was named vice president and academic dean and became president in 2002.

CEO obituary

Peter Louis Mora, Sr., who served as the eighth president of Atlantic Cape Community College (Atlantic Cape) from 2005 to 2016, passed away on June 30 after a lengthy illness from multiple surgery complications. He was 81.

Mora worked at the New Jersey college for 41 years in various positions before becoming CEO, including provost, dean of continuing education and extension centers, associate dean of economic development and continuing education, and associate dean of academics. As president, he focused on encouraging student learning by progressively promoting access, excellence and stewardship at all three Atlantic Cape campuses, according to a release.

Mora was noted for being a forward-thinking leader. He crafted a $65 million capital expansion and renovation plan of all three campuses, which included a new STEM facility and $10.5 million Student Center. He also established a partnership with Rutgers University that led to building a 28,000-square-foot “Degree Completion” building.

Mora also established the first visiting professor program among the state’s 19 community colleges. The Beacons by the Sea program exposed students to content specialists who provided added value to their education. Another innovative project he spearheaded was the Green Campus Initiative, which focused on increasing the college’s capacity for energy sustainability and environmental stewardship and resulted in a partnership with South Jersey Industries to install solar power energy at the Mays Landing and Cape May campuses.

Among his many accolades, Mora was named the 2017 Person of the Year by the Atlantic County UNICO Scholarship Foundation and received commendations from former Rep. Frank LoBiondo and former Sen. Frank Lautenberg. He also served on both local and state boards and chaired the Campus Safety and Security Committee of the NJ Presidents’ Council.

Appointments

Peter Provenzano, Jr., chancellor of Oakland Community College, is the new board chair of the Michigan Community College Association, which includes 31 two-year college members.

“This is an exciting time to help lead the Michigan Community College Association, as our state works strategically to increase the number of residents with a skills certification or college degree to make Michigan a more prosperous state,” Provenzano said in a release. “Data shows Michigan surpassing the national average in community college enrollment, and I’m going to work to see that number continue to grow during my time as board chair.”

Provenzano, who has been with Oakland Community College since 2014, is also on the Leadership Committee of Oakland County’s 80 by 30 initiative, with a goal for 80% of the county’s working-age adults to have a post-secondary degree or credential by the year 2030.

Jennifer Kalfsbeek-Goetz has been named vice president of instruction at Golden West College in California. Previously, she was vice president for academic affairs and student learning at Ventura College (California).

Maureen Kolb was recently named business incubator director of the David W. Fletcher Incubator + Labs at Hagerstown Community College (Maryland). She started at the Maryland college in 2022, as the business, certification and licensure program manager in the workforce solutions and continuing education division.

Ruben Puente is now chief of public safety and security at Dallas College in Texas. Puente most recently was assistant director of police for the University of Texas System.

Marlowe Washington is Holyoke Community College‘s first vice president of people, culture and equity. He comes to the Massachusetts college after serving as the inaugural senior diversity officer at St. John Fisher University in New York.

Nikki Whiting is now assistant vice president of communications at Miami Dade College, her alma mater. She previously was deputy director of communications for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Harvey Woo has been appointed chief of police of the Los Rios Community College‘s police department, effective August 1. He most recently was a lieutenant with the Sacramento State University’s police department.

Arkansas State University-Mountain Home (ASUMH) has appointed several vice chancellors and deans, effective July 1:

Waynna Dockins is now vice chancellor for finance and administration. She had served as chief financial officer at ASUMH since 2020.

is now vice chancellor for finance and administration. She had served as chief financial officer at ASUMH since 2020. Christy Keirn is vice chancellor for institutional advancement. She previously was associate vice chancellor for marketing and community relations at ASUMH, where she has served since 2008.

is vice chancellor for institutional advancement. She previously was associate vice chancellor for marketing and community relations at ASUMH, where she has served since 2008. Stephanie Beaver has been named dean of students. She previously was the college’s director of enrollment services and recruiter since 2018.

has been named dean of students. She previously was the college’s director of enrollment services and recruiter since 2018. Robert Shurley is now dean of business, arts and sciences. He had served in an interim role in that position, and previously was its director of banner institutional services.

is now dean of business, arts and sciences. He had served in an interim role in that position, and previously was its director of banner institutional services. Karen Heslep has been named dean of technology and health sciences. She previously was dean of business and technology at ASUMH since 2015.

At Ohio’s Sinclair Community College, Martha Hurley is now associate provost of faculty affairs; Myra Bozeman is interim dean of LCS; and Carol Bonner is interim director of work-based learning.

Huely previously was Sinclair’s dean of liberal arts, communication and social sciences (LCS); Bozeman served as assistant dean; and Bonner’s previous roles include project director of the ECMC Work-based Learning Grant and director of Sinclair’s Office of Completion.