Newsmakers

Appointments

Phil Neal, president and CEO of Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKYCTC), will serve as acting executive vice president and provost of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS), effective August 1.

Neal has served as CEO of SKYCTC for 11 years. He previously was provost at Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College, chaired the KCTCS Academic Council where he was instrumental in creating the state’s common course numbering system, and serves on the board of directors for the American Association of Community Colleges, according to a press release.

Christopher Reber, president of Hudson County Community College (New Jersey), has been nominated to serve as a member of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)-Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU) Leadership Group. The 10-member panel comprises presidents and chancellors from colleges and universities across the nation as well as USDA senior representatives to improve and expand opportunities for Hispanic students in agriculture-related fields.

“I am confident that President Reber’s vast experience and dedication to higher education will make a significant contribution to the Leadership Group, helping us achieve our shared objectives even more effectively,” HACU President Antonio Flores wrote in his nomination letter to USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack.

Jennifer Ernst will become the new vice president of academic affairs at Oregon’s Portland Community College, effective September 1. She is currently vice president of instruction and student services at Yakima Valley College (Oregon).

Josh Novak has been promoted to vice president for student affairs and enrollment management at Butler County Community College. He previously was the Pennsylvania college’s dean since 2011.

Trevor Warfield is now director of advanced manufacturing engineering technologies at Ohio’s Hocking College. Most recently, he served for nearly three years as an assistant professor of instruction in engineering technologies at Ohio University Lancaster.

At Bluegrass Community and Technical College in Kentucky, Ryan “Ty” Howard is the new director of the Danville Campus and Renee McFall will become director of the Winchester Campus, effective July 16. Howard previously served for more than 20 years in the K-12 field as both an assistant principal and principal. McFall recently was associate director of employer relations and outreach at Eastern Kentucky University.