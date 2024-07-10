Colorado college first in state to offer Ford ASSET program

Colorado college first in state to offer Ford ASSET program

Aims Community College this fall will expand its partnership with the Ford Motor Company thanks to a new paid internship program for aspiring automotive technicians that will include training and mentoring.

Through the Ford Automotive Student Service Educational Training (ASSET) program, students will alternate time in the classroom at the college’s Automotive and Technology Center and with a sponsoring Ford or Lincoln dealer. They will earn an associate degree, multiple Ford Service Technician Specialty Training certifications and valuable dealership experience at the end of five semesters. Students also will receive personalized guidance and coaching.

The program is Colorado’s only Ford ASSET program and the 41st nationwide.

“That’s been our goal in the automotive department for quite some time — to partner with manufacturers because the builder of the vehicle has the best training possible,” said Larry Baker, the automotive programs chair at Aims.

Partnering on a culinary arts pathway

Wayne County Community College District (WCCCD) and Schoolcraft College are partnering to provide a career pathway in the culinary arts.

Under an agreement between the Michigan colleges, students can complete foundational culinary arts courses at WCCCD, earning for-credit certificates in preparation to transfer to Schoolcraft College for credentials that culminate in a bachelor of science degree in culinary and dietary operations management from Schoolcraft, according to a release.

“Working together to better our students’ education is every college’s mission, and having agreements in place such as this one only help to serve the students both our schools serve,” said Schoolcraft President Glenn Cerny.

The program begins this fall with 15 students.

Louisiana college’s direct enlistment program with Coast Guard

SOWELA Technical Community College and the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) recently signed a letter of intent (LOI) to provide direct enlistment opportunities to graduates of the Louisiana college’s nursing, culinary arts, industrial electrical and vehicle maintenance and repair programs.

The LOI is the first in the U.S. to provide nursing graduates with direct enlistment into the USCG or USCG Reserve, according to college officials.

“This collaboration will not only benefit the Coast Guard by identifying outstanding candidates that possess the skills and credentials we need to strengthen our workforce, but also providing SOWELA graduates with opportunities to implement their skills in an exciting career path filled with unique adventures, amazing people, and the ability to make a difference immediately,” said Commander Elizabeth Newton, commanding officer of Coast Guard’s Marine Safety Unit Lake Charles.

A production recruiter will screen SOWELA students who express interest to ensure they meet all enlistment criteria, according to a release. Once the applicant is deemed qualified, they can enlist as a petty officer third class or petty officer second class, attend initial military training, and then graduate at an advanced pay grade and head off to their first duty assignment.

In addition, USCG has several enlistment incentive programs based on its recruiting needs. Current cash bonuses include up to $75,000 if a recruit has a critical rating.