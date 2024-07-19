Funding roundup

Two community colleges will each receive federal grants of nearly $4 million to expand and diversify registered apprenticeship programs in growing industries.

Northern Virginia Community College and Jefferson College (Missouri) both received the grants through the U.S. Department of Labor, which awarded a total of $244 million to more than 50 organizations, including state agencies, higher education institutions, workforce development boards, unions and other groups. The grants will allow both colleges to support public-private partnerships that serve a range of industries and individuals to better workforce in in-demand fields.

Colorado

Lamar Community College (LCC) plans to use an $859,145 grant to develop the Southeast Colorado Industrial Technology Mobile Learning Lab. The grant comes from the Colorado Community College System and the Office of Economic Development and International Trade.

The Iab will provide training in industrial technology and related fields, such as industrial mechanics, focusing on manufacturing principles to enhance the safety and efficiency of industrial processes and machinery.

The lab will include a classroom and a modular area with customized training equipment. Initially, it will offer training in electrical and mechanical manufacturing, renewable energy, welding, construction trades and industrial agriculture, with plans to expand based on community and industry needs.

Louisiana

South Louisiana Community College (SoLAcc) has received a $477,937 grant from the Louisiana Department of Health to enhance mental health services and increase education and outreach to promote a culture of holistic health and well-being.

The college also will use funds to expand the pipeline of behavioral health professionals and promote the Medicaid Unwind campaign, which provides eligible students with access to enrollment information for Medicaid.

Maryland

The Maryland Higher Education Commission has awarded Harford Community College a $60,000 grant to contiune on its campus the One Step Away program, which aims to increase college completion rates at Maryland colleges. Funds will help to identify, contact, re-enroll and graduate near-completers.

At Harford, One Step Away provides one-on-one, concierge advising and support that walks students through the re-admission process, gets them scheduled for classes, and helps with the financial aid process. The goal of the program is to assist students who stopped attending classes despite completing or near completing their requirements for earning an associate degree.

Massachusetts

Roxbury Community College (RCC) has raised $1 million for the newly established Jackie Jenkins-Scott Bridge Fund, which will provide financial support to students with unexpected expenses.

The funds allow for direct, quick grants that meet needs that traditional financial aid mediums cannot. This includes non-tuition expenses, such as lab materials and textbooks, and essential needs, including public transportation passes and grocery store gift cards. The fund also will help with education fees for non-credit students.

Minnesota

Minnesota West Community and Technical College will use a $1.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) to prepare more people for careers in robotics, hydraulics, welding and machining.

The grant will go toward buying and outfitting a mobile mechatronics classroom and customized welding trailer to expand manufacturing training. The EDA investment is expected to create and retain 250 jobs and generate $1 million in private investment.

North Carolina

Edgecombe Community College (ECC) has received nearly $20,000 in state Rural College Broadband funds to strengthen IT infrastructure and provide network security enhancements.

“By leveraging this grant, ECC will enhance its cybersecurity posture, ensuring the integrity and confidentiality of our institution’s data,” said Brad Hill, chief information officer and director of computer services at ECC.

Oregon

A $2.2 million grant to Central Oregon Community College (COCC) from the U.S. Department of Education will continue funding the regional chapter of the federal High School Equivalency Program, a longtime partnership between COCC and the High Desert Education Service District (HDESD).

The program is designed to help migrant and seasonal farm workers and family members earn their general education development (GED) certificate.

“Farm workers” has a broad definition that can encompass many jobs directly related to food production, such as dairy production or fisheries, explained Anton Gonzalez Jennings, regional director for the program. “We can serve any individual who meets the eligibility guidelines.”

As part of the Oregon program, COCC oversees GED test preparation, instruction and testing. The grant provides stipends for things like gas and childcare to make attendance easier.

Texas

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday awarded a $110,193 state Skills Development Fund (SDF) grant to Texas State Technical College (TSTC) through the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC).

The college will use the funds to provide customized training for more than 55 new and incumbent employees of Noble Texas Builders LLC for high-demand occupations in accounting and auditing, surveying and mapping, office administration and construction.

“As our booming economy continues to grow, so does the need to invest in our highly skilled workforce through skills development programs,” Abbott said.