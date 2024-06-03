Newsmakers

New CEO

Cory Clasemann will become the next president of Southeast Technical College (STC) in South Dakota, effective mid-July.

Most recently, Clasemann was assistant vice president for institutional transformation assessment at the John N. Gardner Institute for Excellence in Undergraduate Education. He previously served for more than nine years at Ivy Tech Community College in Indianapolis as vice president for student success. Prior to joining Ivy Tech as assistant vice president for institutional research, Clasemann was director of institutional effectiveness at the University of Indianapolis.

Over his 25-year career in higher education, Clasemann has worked to advance workforce preparedness, implement academic programs and review processes, advocate for underrepresented and first-generation college students, and foster partnerships with industry and local organizations and churches to support students pursuing their professional and educational goals, according to a release from STC.

Interim CEO

Primavera Monarrez is now interim president of Porterville College in California. She has served as the college’s vice president of student services since April 2018.

Over her 22-year career in higher education, Monarrez has served at community colleges and four-year universities in various roles, including manager, innovator, supervisor, motivator and visionary leader. Prior to joining Porterville College in 2018, Monarrez was dean of student success at Taft College and interim vice president of student services.

“My experiences as a nontraditional student had a transformative impact on my life and launched my lifelong passion and dedication for the critical mission of higher education, specifically community colleges,” Monarrez, who attended Bakersfield College, said in a release. “That passion excites me to continue the wonderful work being done with the exceptional faculty, staff and students of Porterville College to build upon that legacy. Together, we will work to enhance educational opportunities, support student success, and continue to strengthen our ties with the community.”

Obituary

Orlando “Lonnie” George, Jr., who served for 19 years as president of Delaware Technical Community College during his 45-year career at the college, passed away on May 27. He was 78.

A native of Wilmington, Delaware, George joined Delaware Tech in 1969 as a mathematics instructor and worked his way up to serve as department chair, assistant to the campus director, dean of instruction, assistant campus director, vice president, and campus director. He became the fourth president of Delaware Tech in 1995 and was known for creating strong ties with the business community to develop a quality workforce.

Upon retirement in June 2014, the college’s Wilmington Campus was named the Orlando J. George, Jr. Campus by the Delaware State Legislature. Gov. Jack Markell presented George with the Order of the First State, Delaware’s highest accolade. He also received the Association of Community College Trustees Northeast Region Chief Executive Officer Award, the National Council for Marketing & Public Relations Pacesetter Award, and the Alpha Beta Gamma College President of the Year.

“During his distinguished 45-year career at the college, he expanded access for our students, enhanced the quality of our programs, and built a foundation for continued growth that will benefit Delaware Tech students for many years to come,” said Delaware Tech President Mark Brainard, who served in various roles at the college when George was CEO, including executive vice president. “Lonnie was a loyal friend, a great mentor and a fierce advocate for Delaware Tech.”

George was also well-known for his public service. He served as a Wilmington City Councilman from 1972 to 1974, and then in the Delaware House of Representatives from 1974 to 1995. During his tenure in the House, he held various leadership positions, including speaker of the House, chair of the Joint Finance Committee and minority leader.

“You cannot overstate the importance of Lonnie’s impact on DelTech – how he helped the school lift the Delaware economy and reinforce the First State’s workforce,” U.S. Sen. Chris Coons (D-Delaware) said in a release. “If I knew nothing else of Lonnie, I knew how deeply he loved Delaware and the people in it. His selfless service to our state every day should be a model and inspiration to us all.”

Appointments

Jared Burns will serve as vice chancellor of people, culture and technology services at San Diego Community College District, effective June 17. He previously was associate vice president of human resources at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

Sabrina Macal-Polasek is the new director of career services at San Antonio College. She has worked at the Texas college for more than seven years, most recently serving as career experience team lead.