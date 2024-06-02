Developing ties with African higher ed institutions

Madison College is launching partnerships with several African universities and colleges to boost workforce development and encourage students to pursue higher education.

“Africa is one of the centers of global population and economic growth and it is critical for higher education institutions, including community colleges, to engage with African partners to position ourselves for the future,” Geoff Bradshaw, Madison College’s associate vice president for global Strategy, said in a statement.

The Wisconsin college recently signed memorandums of agreement with the University of Technology, Tourism and Business in Rwanda, Rwanda Polytechnic and the Institute of Technical Education and Technology in Mauritius.

The partnerships will support local education as part of a newly established Global Studies Certificate at Madison College, that includes grant-funded study abroad programs in East Africa. Madison College is one of 34 U.S. colleges and universities awarded a U.S. Department of State’s IDEAS grant. The program focuses on diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility efforts to engage Americans in foreign policy.

Central New Mexico Community College (CNM) has partnered with the Explora Science Center and Children’s Museum, which has started an early childhood education and care center focused on STEAM activities.

Students in CNM’s early childhood multicultural education program will use the early childhood education center as a learning lab, helping to boost the early childhood education workforce, according to a release. In addition, CNM students who are parents will be able to get free childcare at the site.

“We’re confident that this partnership and model are going to deliver impressive, inspiring outcomes and solutions on a number of fronts,” said CNM President Tracy Hartzler.

The $14 million, 14,000-square-foot facility, called the Brillante Early Learning Center, is being constructed as part of Explora’s Cradle through Career STEAM Learning Campus development in Albuquerque. It will include eight to 10 classrooms serving infants through Pre-K students; adult classrooms for CNM students; a welcome plaza with Explora hands-on STEAM exhibits; space for school-wide meetings; an art studio; outdoor learning spaces; and a full kitchen.

At the center, CNM students will be able to complete their on-site fieldwork with mentoring and supervision from CNM faculty, as well as conduct certain course assignments at a central location, the release says. CNM faculty and staff will also be able to visit and observe Brillante as a resource for developing curriculum and for ongoing professional development. The center also will offer professional development opportunities for early childhood educators and directors from across New Mexico, such as the annual Summit for Early Science Learning.

A cost-free Pre-Apprenticeship Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Academy is launching this month via a partnership between the California Firefighter Joint Apprenticeship Committee (Cal-JAC) and San Diego College of Continuing Education (SDCCE).

San Diego residents 18 and older can earn their EMT completion certificate as a first step toward a career in the fire service, according to the college. Individuals with demonstrated financial need will receive priority.

“The opportunity to participate in an EMT pre-apprenticeship at the Educational Cultural Complex creates equal access for minority populations and for more women to become first responders,” SDCCE President Tina M. King said in a release. “This also develops a safe and inclusive environment for our Black and brown communities who are historically the most left behind when it comes to emergency response.”

Cal-JAC is a joint labor-management partnership between California Professional Firefighters and the California State Fire Marshal that focuses on recruitment, outreach and standardized training.