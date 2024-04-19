Photos submitted by member colleges of the American Association of Community Colleges and related programs.

Dr. Jill Biden toured a handful of community colleges in North Carolina this week, including Guilford Technical Community College where she and Gov. Roy Cooper had a roundtable chat with students about careers. (Photo: GTCC)

The first lady also visited Pitt Community College to hear about the college’s automotive and biotechnology programs, as well as dual enrollment. (Photo: PCC)

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona (center) and Gov. Ned Lamont (left of Cardona) this week discussed how Connecticut State Community College Middlesex and other area colleges can help with career pathways programs in correctional facilities. They were joined by Kimberly Hogan (far left), Connecticut State Middlesex campus CEO, and O. John Maduko (far right), Connecticut State Community College president. (Photo: Connecticut State Middlesex

Fashion students at El Paso Community College (Texas) create sustainable fashion for Earth Day in tribute to the late musician Selena. The program is collaborating with the El Paso Museum of Art and the Market, which is hosting the event. (Photo: EPCC)

Students from the Honors College at Lone Star College once again received top honors at the National Model United Nations (NMUN) conference recently held in New York. NMUN, the world’s largest and oldest ongoing university-level Model U.N., annually draws participants from more than 130 U.N. member states to address current global issues. (Photo: LSC)

President George Timmons, who was inaugurated Friday as president of Holyoke Community College (Massachusetts), holds an HCC-branded bow tie, one of several he received this week in an Inauguration Survival Kit gift basket from the HCC Inauguration Committee. (Photo: HCC)

The College of the Mainland Theatre (Texas) was recently recognized by the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival (KCACTF) during its regional festival held in March. The KCACTF is a national theater program that works to improve the quality of college theater in the U.S. through a network of more than 700 academic institutions throughout the country. (Photo: COM)

Wallace Community College-Dothan (WCCD) this month was presented with a proclamation from the City of Dothan, Alabama, declaring April as Community College Month. WCCD President Linda Young accepted the proclamation from Mayor Mark Saliba and the Dothan City Commission. (Photo: WCCD)

At Itawamba Community College in Mississippi, Mr. ICC 2024 (Whitt Willis) met Mr. IJC 1950 (Roy Ryan) during an event to honor former basketball players and coaches. (Photo: Michael Upton/ICC)