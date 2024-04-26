Headlines

Company opens manufacturing facility at Montgomery College
WTOP

Maryland-based Hughes Network Systems has opened a manufacturing facility on the Montgomery College campus. The site will serve as both a manufacturing facility and as an incubator with classrooms for students.

Five Kansas colleges partner to fight teacher shortage
KWCH

A major decline in educators has five Kansas colleges — including Butler Community College — taking action to make secondary education degrees more attainable and affordable for future educators.

Southern WV Community and Technical College to sell Wyoming County Campus
WVNS

Due to decline of students attending, Southern West Virginia Community and Technical college will sell its Wyoming County Campus.

