WTOP
Maryland-based Hughes Network Systems has opened a manufacturing facility on the Montgomery College campus. The site will serve as both a manufacturing facility and as an incubator with classrooms for students.
KWCH
A major decline in educators has five Kansas colleges — including Butler Community College — taking action to make secondary education degrees more attainable and affordable for future educators.
WVNS
Due to decline of students attending, Southern West Virginia Community and Technical college will sell its Wyoming County Campus.