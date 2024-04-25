Headlines

Free community college programs increase enrollment – and strain staff
Marketplace

Community colleges in Massachusetts and Maine laud their states’ free community college program for enrollment gains, but a number note the influx is likely to stretch their current resources.

High schoolers make up growing proportion of Oregon community college enrollment
Oregon Capital Chronicle

At five of Oregon’s 17 community colleges, teens comprise 20% or more of their enrollment.

Plan to let South Carolina colleges raise tuition rates axed out of Senate budget
The State

The idea was proposed after colleges and universities asked for $128 million more in annual money from state coffers to pay for tuition mitigation, increased scholarships and increase cost of operation.

