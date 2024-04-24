Headlines

EMCC, Maine BMV host first catalytic converter etching event
New Center Maine

Eastern Maine Community College automotive technology students this week got hands-on experience engraving catalytic converters to deter theft.

Alabama Community College System launches new programs to boost employment with DHR partnership
Yellowhammer

The Alabama Community College System introduced three new programs designed to address employment, child care and recidivism.

ED clarifies that SAI and Pell status are not Federal Tax Information
National College Attainment Network

The U.S. Education Department answers a longstanding, important question: is information derived from Federal Tax Information, such as a student’s Pell status and Student Aid Index, considered FTI?

