Universities and colleges that need to fill seats start offering a helping hand to student-parents Hechinger Report
Hechinger Report
Some states are requiring colleges to ask something they don’t now: Which of their students even have kids?
Wisconsin Public Radio
Wisconsin lawmakers should address the state’s workforce challenges by investing more in child care programs and providing students with more financial aid, said the retiring leader of the state’s technical colleges.
House budget blocks Whitmer’s tuition-free community college guarantee, keeps intact private-college scholarships
Crain’s Detroit Business (subscription required)
A House-crafted higher education budget plan would keep intact funding that enables private colleges to offer tuition-free guarantees and would not fund Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s proposal to provide free community college to all in favor of a different approach that a backer said would help more students and maximize their aid.