By Daily Staff April 17, 2024

Made for our times: Mobility, vibrancy and the next 123 years of the community college movement
Homeroom (U.S. Education Department blog)

Our practical magic is the ability to see the strengths of our marginalized learners through the challenges of their complex lives and to deliver an education that promises career and economic mobility, writes Pam Eddinger, president of Bunker Hill Community College (Massachusetts).

Commentary: Job needs propel community college reforms
EdNC

Three pieces of good news about North Carolina colleges and explore what they portend for the future of the state’s economic and civic life.

Bill on community college aid distribution heads to governor’s desk
Iowa Capital Dispatch

A bill changing how the formula for distributing state aid to community colleges is developed will head to the governor’s desk after unanimous passage through the Iowa House.

Richland Community College tackles addressing Chat GPT, AI
Herald & Review

Faculty members at the Illinois college have been working on studying existing college policies to see if a new one should be proposed, or if existing policies against plagiarism cover it.

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
