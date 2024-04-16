Headlines

In Greensboro visit, First Lady touts importance of career-related community college courses for high school students
First Lady Jill Biden joined Gov. Roy Cooper in visiting Guilford Technical Community College on Monday to hear from and highlight stories of area students exploring careers through community college courses while still enrolled in high school and to bring attention to local, state and federal efforts making that possible.

First Lady Jill Biden visits Pitt Community College championing career-connected learning
U.S. First Lady Jill Biden also toured Pitt Community College on Monday as part of the Biden administration’s initiative to expand access to career-connected learning programs.

Commentary: The challenges and benefits of pursuing bachelor’s programs at rural-serving community colleges
When state, institutional and local support align, a new community college baccalaureate program can open doors for students who want to stay in their rural communities while continuing their education.

New Boys and Girls Club to open next year at Howard Community College
A new Boys and Girls Club will open on the campus of Howard Community College in Maryland next year, to provide middle and high school students living in the Wilde Lake area with special programming.

