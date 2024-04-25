Funding roundup

Wake Technical Community College is amping up its electric vehicle (EV) training thanks to a $636,128 Advanced Technological Education (ATE) grant from the National Science Foundation.

The college’s Curriculum Integration in Training EVs (CITE) project will jump-start a new advanced certificate program that will train automotive students how to safely maintain and repair electric and hybrid vehicles in the fast-growing EV field. It will be the first two-year EV technician training program in North Carolina and will serve as a model for the other 57 community colleges in the state.

In addition to automotive students, the project aims to recruit existing automotive technicians, emergency responders and women into the certificate program, which is slated to launch in fall 2025.

Wake Tech officials celebrated the funding this month during a visit from U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm to the college’s Hendrick Center for Automotive Excellence at the Scott Northern Wake Campus.

The college already is incorporating EV instruction as part of its automotive systems technology degree program, thanks to nearly $1 million in federal Community Project funds the college received last year.

With a $1 million donation from Albemarle Corporation, Cleveland Community College (CCC) can improve and expand workforce training programs. This will will benefit both the region’s residents and Albemarle, a specialty chemicals manufacturing company based in North Carolina.

The program improvements include equipment and facility upgrades, particularly for the college’s heavy equipment operator program. In addition, the funding will support apprenticeship programs Albemarle is developing for several electrical and process operations roles.

Albemarle employees will benefit from customized training programs for the mine’s mineral processing facility. The programs are designed to allow both students and incoming Albemarle employees to learn and train on state-of-the-art equipment and simulators.

“A skilled and capable workforce is one of the most critical ingredients needed as we work to strengthen our U.S. supply chain of lithium,” said Ellen Lenny-Pessagno, Albemarle’s global vice president of external affairs and sustainability. “We are fortunate to have Cleveland Community College’s experienced faculty and resources right here in the community that can be leveraged to build a pipeline of talent.”

Florida

Palm Beach State College (PBSC) will use a $1.75 million U.S. Department of Labor grant to enhance construction trades education.

The Strengthening Community Colleges Training Grant was announced this month by U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel (D-Florida) at a press conference on PBSC’s Lake Worth campus.

“Florida’s population is growing — by more than 1,000 people a day — and there’s lots and lots of building going on.” Frankel said. “Here’s the challenge: 85% of the contractors in this country are having a problem finding workers, and Palm Beach County is almost at the top of that list. We are blessed to have in this county a college that responds to the needs of the workforce. This grant is a very big boost, not only for students but for our county.”

Grant funding will go toward personnel, employer and student outreach, technology and resources to increase enrollment, persistence and completion in construction pathway programs.

During a press conference at PBSC, Rep. Lois Frankel announced the college will receive a Strengthening Community Colleges Training Grant from the U.S. Labor Department. (Photo: PBSC)

A $2 million gift will transform the future of Seminole State College of Florida. The donation comes from the Wharton-Smith Foundation and was announced at the college’s 40th Annual Dream Gala, which coincides with the 40th anniversary of Wharton-Smith as a company.

In recognition of the historic contribution, Seminole State College will name building D on the Sanford/Lake Mary Campus the George and Gretchen Smith Workforce Trades Center.

George and Gretchen Smith have been long-time supporters of Seminole State College both personally and through Wharton-Smith. In 1999, Wharton-Smith established an Endowed Teaching Chair scholarship to recognize outstanding faculty and staff at Seminole State. The Wharton-Smith Center for Construction was established in 2007 to support education and training opportunities for students and professionals in the construction industry. In 2015, Wharton-Smith established an endowed scholarship for students pursing their degree or certification in the construction field or management.

The Smiths personally established an endowed scholarship in 2016 for students pursuing a degree in nursing.

Kentucky

Bluegrass Community and Technical College (BCTC) Lawrenceburg Campus is celebrating $200,000 raised for dual-credit scholarships.

The Lawrenceburg Rotary Endowed Scholarship fund was established in 2022. The initial plan was to raise $100,000 by 2026 to support dual-credit high school students in Anderson County. The club met the $100,000 goal in fall 2023, and thanks to additional contributions from the Rotary Club of Lawrenceburg, Steven and Jessica Seeberger, Anderson County Schools and other community members and businesses, the fund will surpass $200,000 raised this year.

This campaign more than doubled the original goal and is two years ahead of schedule. Additional funds are expected through pledges this summer. The scholarship fund is endowed, which means that the funds will be invested, and it will provide scholarship support in perpetuity.

“Raising $200,000 to support scholarships for local students is virtually unheard of in communities of our size, and the Rotary Club of Lawrenceburg reached this milestone in record time,” Lawrenceburg Campus Director Alycia Tidrick said.

Thanks to contributions from the Rotary Club of Lawrenceburg, ToyBurg, Anderson County Schools and others, $200,000 was raised for dual-credit scholarships at BCTC. (Photo: BCTC)

Minnesota

Hennepin Technical College has received a $350,000 ATE grant from the National Science Foundation.

The three-year grant will fund the college’s automation robotics engineering technology program expansion to the Brooklyn Park campus. It will create apprenticeship opportunities with industry partners, which will test Hennepin Tech faculty members’ ideas to improve technician education.

“Hennepin Technical College has a strong relationship with companies in the north suburbs of Minneapolis,” said Jeff Thorstad, automation robotics faculty member. “Expanding the program offerings to the Brooklyn Park campus not only helps develop the workforce in that area but brings the technology to communities that may be under-represented in the field.”

Texas

The Houston Community College (HCC) commercial truck driving program received a $332,000 Regional Jobs and Education for Texans grant from the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC).

Thanks to the funding, HCC will add to its fleet two tractor trailers with newer technologies like adaptive cruise control, auto braking, lane departure sensors and disc brakes. Students also will benefit from the addition of a fourth full-motion simulator which allows students to get familiar with components and the concepts of truck maneuvers such as shifting, backing, and turning before they get into the vehicle.

“The new simulator increases our capacity to train 25% more students than we can accommodate, and these improvements will help assure that HCC graduates are among the best in the industry,” HCC Chancellor Margaret Ford Fisher said.