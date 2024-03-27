Headlines

March 27, 2024

TCC to become Tallahassee State College after DeSantis OKs name change
Tallahassee Democrat

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday signed the state legislation that will allow Tallahassee Community College to be renamed Tallahassee State College. The name change is effective July 1.

Tulsa Community College to close Owasso location
Tulsa World

Tulsa Community College officials announced that they will close their location in Owasso following the completion of the current semester’s classes. The move ‘is based on an evaluation of several factors, including enrollment patterns, operational effectiveness, course offerings, and alignment with our long-term strategic goals,’ officials say. 

Bill would expand nursing bachelor’s degrees to California community colleges
EdSource

A new bill in California would allow 15 community college districts that already provide associate degrees in nursing to offer bachelor’s degrees in the field. 

Bay College president says more changes ahead for college
Escanaba Daily Press

Since Nerita Hughes took the helm of Michigan’s Bay College there have been many changes for the college. A key component of Hughes’ vision for the college is to expand diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging.

Andy Warhol’s famous portrait print stolen from Orange Coast College
NBC Los Angeles

A print of Andy Warhol’s famous portrait Mao, which depicts former Chinese communist leader Mao Zedong, is missing, according Orange Coast College officials. Staff noticed it was gone from the vault on March 13 and reported it to the school, and then to the Costa Mesa Police Department, which is now investigating.

