TribeLive.com
A tuition increase could be in store for Pennsylvania’s Westmoreland County Community College students this fall after a $1 million cut in funding from the county.
The Oaklandside
It’s uncertain if classes will remain free much longer without additional federal or state funding, according to district officials.
Salt Lake Tribune
Scholars and experts pay tribute to Henrietta Lacks, whose cells were the basis of decades of research. The article is part of a media collaborative that includes Salt Lake Community College journalism students.