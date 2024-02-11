Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff February 11, 2024    Print

Tuition hike contemplated after county cuts funding to WCCC
TribeLive.com

A tuition increase could be in store for Pennsylvania’s Westmoreland County Community College students this fall after a $1 million cut in funding from the county.

Free tuition at Peralta Colleges sees students returning to school in big numbers
The Oaklandside

It’s uncertain if classes will remain free much longer without additional federal or state funding, according to district officials.

‘Where these cells come from’: SLCC honors a woman who changed medicine and bioethics
Salt Lake Tribune

Scholars and experts pay tribute to Henrietta Lacks, whose cells were the basis of decades of research. The article is part of a media collaborative that includes Salt Lake Community College journalism students.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.