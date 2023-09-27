WTVF
A driving factor in rising community college enrollments in Tennessee is a large increase, 11%, in the number of high school students taking community college courses and earning college credit.
St. Pete Catalyst
Prominent local author Peter Kageyama believes colleges embody many municipal characteristics – they both have leadership, constituents, infrastructure and provide programming. He also believes St. Petersburg College plays a pivotal role in shaping the surrounding community.
CommonWealth Magazine
Roxbury Community College recently conducted its own survey of food insecurity, with 81 out of 132 students who responded reporting that they were worried that the food they had purchased would run out before they could purchase more.