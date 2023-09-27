Headlines

Community College enrollment is increasing. Find out why.
WTVF

A driving factor in rising community college enrollments in Tennessee is a large increase, 11%, in the number of high school students taking community college courses and earning college credit.

How St. Pete College can bolster downtown
St. Pete Catalyst

Prominent local author Peter Kageyama believes colleges embody many municipal characteristics – they both have leadership, constituents, infrastructure and provide programming. He also believes St. Petersburg College plays a pivotal role in shaping the surrounding community.

Campus food pantry a response to grim reality
CommonWealth Magazine

Roxbury Community College recently conducted its own survey of food insecurity, with 81 out of 132 students who responded reporting that they were worried that the food they had purchased would run out before they could purchase more.

