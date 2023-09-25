Headlines

By Daily Staff

Where to get a low-cost bachelor’s degree close to home and a job lead: Community college
Los Angeles Times

A growing number of California’s 116 community colleges are venturing into higher education territory traditionally reserved for four-year institutions, offering bachelor’s degrees that lead to careers in high-demand fields.

How one Ohio community college looked local and shifted its focus
Statehouse News Bureau

Lorain Community College is being lauded an example of how community colleges should drive their local economies.

Glendale Community College using Lottery funds for welding department
NBC Los Angeles

The California college this year received $4.4 million through the state lottery that is going toward programs like welding and its architecture department, and also helps its football and soccer programs.

Cardona wants a second term of his own
Politico Weekly Education

American schools are facing a moment of unique opportunity and peril. That all sounds like a good challenge to U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, who is making it known he wants another term if President Joe Biden wins in 2024.

Daily Staff
