By Daily Staff September 24, 2023

Shadows in the valley
CNN

Nearly eight years after a shooting at Umpqua Community College left nine people dead, an Oregon city is still trying to heal.

Baltimore community college program boosts retention, academic success for male students of color
WYPR

Male students of color at the Community College of Baltimore County seek community and support services every day from the Male Student Success Initiative. And this year, the program is expanding.

North Carolina budget strips governor’s community college board appointments, gives to legislators
News & Observer

Through the state budget that passed Friday, legislators voted to strip the governor of the power to appoint members to the state board that governs community colleges — a move that will essentially give the General Assembly complete control over that process.

Commentary: Free Maine community college tuition program must be made permanent
Portland Press Herald

Meeting with high school sophomores recently, I had to equivocate about the availability of free college; nobody is sure they’ll have the option. That’s a problem.

Columbus State Community College is creating a pipeline to Intel. Here’s how.
Columbus Dispatch

A two-year associate degree might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think about a career in semiconductor engineering. Columbus State is trying to change that.

Sinclair joins group of community colleges focused on training IT workers
Dayton Daily News

The National Information Technology Innovation Center will work with employers and community colleges across the country to prepare technicians through two-year or less credential programs.

