Among the myriad issues that Congress will consider in its reauthorization of the Farm Bill, which is set to expire in September, are changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). That includes discussions to permanently remove barriers and expand access to SNAP eligibility for students enrolled in college. House Democrats last month introduced the Enhance Access to SNAP (EATS) Act, which would do that.

