By Daily Staff June 29, 2023    Print

Supreme Court effectively ends affirmative action at colleges in landmark ruling
ABC News

What the Supreme Court said and and what it means.

Biden slams Supreme Court affirmative action ruling, says it cannot be ‘the last word’
CNBC

President Joe Biden hammered the Supreme Court over its Thursday ruling striking down the use of affirmative action in college admissions, saying the decision “walked away from decades of precedent.”

DeSantis says he would eliminate four federal agencies if elected president
NBC News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that if he is elected president he would seek to close four federal agencies as part of an effort to reduce the size of government, including the U.S. Education Department.

Community College System of New Hampshire freezes tuition for 5th straight year
WMUR

The Community College System of New Hampshire board of trustees and finance committee kept the average cost at $6,450 for the fifth year in a row.

Oregon legislature increases funding for state’s community colleges
KDRV

The state said that the bill provides $800 million in funding support for Oregon’s community, an increase of $97 million in allocations compared to the last biennium’s funding. This fund includes $73.9 million for capital construction projects, state officials said.

