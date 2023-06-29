What the Supreme Court said and and what it means.
President Joe Biden hammered the Supreme Court over its Thursday ruling striking down the use of affirmative action in college admissions, saying the decision “walked away from decades of precedent.”
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that if he is elected president he would seek to close four federal agencies as part of an effort to reduce the size of government, including the U.S. Education Department.
The Community College System of New Hampshire board of trustees and finance committee kept the average cost at $6,450 for the fifth year in a row.
The state said that the bill provides $800 million in funding support for Oregon’s community, an increase of $97 million in allocations compared to the last biennium’s funding. This fund includes $73.9 million for capital construction projects, state officials said.