Texas Tribune
Associate degrees, alternative college programs and industry certifications offer Texans the chance to expand their career options and their salary potential in a state hungry for more qualified workers.
Wisconsin Public Radio
The GOP-led Joint Finance Committee in Wisconsin approved a plan to merge UW-Milwaukee Washington County with Moraine Park Technical College.
The Virginian-Pilot
Tidewater Community College is opening two early childhood centers over the next year. The college will open a center on its Portsmouth campus in August, and one on its Norfolk campus in January. The college had previously contracted with an outside provider to provide childcare on its campuses, but the centers closed several years ago.