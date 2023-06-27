Headlines

As demand for skilled workers rises in Texas, work-based educational programs see a resurgence
Texas Tribune

Associate degrees, alternative college programs and industry certifications offer Texans the chance to expand their career options and their salary potential in a state hungry for more qualified workers.

GOP lawmakers approve plan to merge a UW branch campus with tech college
Wisconsin Public Radio

The GOP-led Joint Finance Committee in Wisconsin approved a plan to merge UW-Milwaukee Washington County with Moraine Park Technical College. 

Virginia college to open two child-care centers, offer scholarship
The Virginian-Pilot

Tidewater Community College is opening two early childhood centers over the next year. The college will open a center on its Portsmouth campus in August, and one on its Norfolk campus in January. The college had previously contracted with an outside provider to provide childcare on its campuses, but the centers closed several years ago.

