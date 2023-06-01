To help boost enrollments, community colleges in the State University of New York system are sending individualized college acceptance letters to every high school graduate in their area.
Both the Senate and the House have now passed a bill to block President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program, which promises to cancel up to $20,000 of debt for millions of borrowers but has been held up by courts. Biden has pledged to veto the legislation.
Affordability, flexibility and technical education are among the biggest factors in the recent enrollment bump at community colleges, says Martha Parham of the American Association of Community Colleges.
Community colleges that offer the most successful certificate programs put in the work to address labor shortages and create opportunities for students to learn marketable skills for in-demand industries.
A dual-enrollment program through Lansing Community College helped graduating high school senior Halim Tran forge a different life path, one that meant different struggles and different conflicts in her own journey toward happiness.