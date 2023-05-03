Reporter’s notebook

Request for proposals: MentorLinks colleges

Request for proposals: MentorLinks colleges

The American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) is pleased to announce a national grant competition for the MentorLinks: Advancing Technological Education program, developed with the support of the National Science Foundation.

MentorLinks is designed for community colleges seeking to develop or strengthen STEM technician education programs. Colleges should be interested in working with an experienced community college mentor who has successfully planned and implemented a major change in a high-technology program.

Check out our MentorLinks series published this year.

MentorLinks colleges will receive $30,000 for the two-year grant period and travel support for the project director to attend project meetings and national conferences. The grant’s primary emphasis is on valuable networking, and opportunities for technical assistance and professional development. The grant period runs October 1, 2023, through November 30, 2025.

For complete information and to apply by the June 27 deadline, visit www.aacc.nche.edu/MentorLinks.

Foreign multinationals’ workforce needs

Three federal agencies are partnering to help grow the workforce pipeline for foreign multinational companies that have facilities in the U.S.

The departments of Education, Labor and Commerce have launched a joint initiative to help develop more skilled workers to meet the growing workforce needs of foreign multinationals eager to start or expand operations in the U.S.

The agencies plan to pilot the SelectTalentUSA program this year with the German, Swiss and Austrian markets, tapping their expertise to expand apprenticeships in the U.S.

“The new partnership seeks to help foreign investors build local and state partnerships, adapt their traditional talent-development approaches to the U.S., and harness America’s unique comparative advantage — its diverse and skilled workforce,” according to a release from the U.S. Education Department (ED).

SelectTalentUSA will support the agencies’ efforts to promote “foreign direct investment” (FDI) that they say will create good-paying jobs in the U.S. and equitable access to them.

“SelectTalentUSA is an opportunity to showcase the outstanding and diverse talent that we have in this country, demonstrate our commitment to preparing the next generation of students to drive innovation in the workforce, and drive home why companies around the world should consider investing in America a smart investment,” said Education Secretary Miguel Cardona.