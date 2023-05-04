Newsmakers

CEO on the move

Carlos Cortez, chancellor of the San Diego Community College District (SDCCD) in California, has resigned to care for his parents, who are experiencing health issues, the district said in a release. Cortez, who has led the district since July 2021, announced in March that he was taking extended emergency family leave to spend more time with his parents in Florida.

“Dr. Cortez made significant contributions during his time as chancellor for which we are sincerely grateful,” said Maria Nieto Senour, president of the district’s board. “This included overseeing the safe reopening of our 10 campuses following the Covid-19 pandemic, rebuilding enrollment, and putting the district on sound financial footing by replenishing our reserves and securing important new revenue streams through grants and philanthropy.”

Prior to becoming chancellor, Cortez served for six years as president of the district’s College of Continuing Education.

Acting CEOs

In light of Cortez’s resignation, the SDCCD board named Greg Smith as acting chancellor. He is currently the district’s vice chancellor of people, culture and technology services. Smith is “an experienced and capable administrator who has worked closely with each of the college presidents, the board of trustees, and governance leaders on many strategic initiatives, earning considerable respect during his time with the district,” the release said.

Reneau Waggoner will serve as acting chancellor for the 16-institution Kentucky Community and Technical College System. She is currently vice president of academic affairs for Jefferson Community and Technical College (JCTC) and will begin transitioning into the new position in mid-May. Waggoner started at JCTC as a faculty member and advanced into various leadership positions. Prior to JCTC, Waggoner was chief academic officer/provost at Henderson Community College from 2017 to 2021.

Kudos

Theresa B. Felder, president of Harford Community College (Maryland), has been named a 2023 Paragon Award for New Presidents recipient by the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honor Society. The award recognizes new college presidents who have supported student success by recognizing academic achievement, leadership and service among high-achieving students at their college. To be eligible for the award, college presidents and CEOs must be new in their role, having served less than three years. Recipients are nominated by Phi Theta Kappa students on their campus.

Brad Phillips, executive director of the Maryland Association of Community Colleges, has made the Daily Record’s inaugural 2023 Higher Education Power List. He is the only two-year college representative on the 30-person list.

“I believe strongly that community colleges are one of the most valuable tools Maryland has in generating economic prosperity, creating engaged citizens, and lifting families out of poverty and placing them on a path to economic prosperity,” he said in a Q&A with the newspaper. “Yet too often, policymakers narrowly define what higher education looks like and miss an opportunity to help adults and other students seeking workforce credentials, which undermine our state from reaching its full economic potential.”

Appointments

Rebecca Hopkins is now Western Technical College‘s vice president of learning. She previously served as the Wisconsin college’s dean of academic excellence, education and human services.

Dawn Schoenenberger will become interim vice president of academic affairs and student services at Hagerstown Community College (Maryland) on July 1. She is currently director of developmental education and the program of adult literacy services at the college, a position she has held since 2008.