Community colleges are intensifying their focus on artificial intelligence. The American Association of Community Colleges has launched an AI incubator network focused on helping faculty teach about AI and colleges create AI degrees.
The federal government, states, institutional leaders, and researchers are striving to understand the entirety of workforce offerings in the United States. But there is a huge blind spot: noncredit offerings.
Approximately five million students enroll in community college noncredit programs nationally (more than half in career and technical education programs), which represents 41% of the total enrollments in the community college sector.
In North Carolina, Durham Public Schools (DPS) and Durham Technical Community College have announced a goal of making sure 500 DPS students — one in four — graduate from high school with an associate degree or a workforce credential by 2029.
Legislation currently in the Assembly would make it easier for students to transfer to University of California.
Republicans voted to spend about $9 million on general aid to technical colleges. Gov. Tony Evers wanted to spend $66 million.
Catherine Frugé Starghill, vice president of strategy and partnerships at the New Jersey Council of County Colleges, discusses with Steve Adubato why more people attend community college than any other higher education institution In New Jersey.