By Daily Staff May 24, 2023    Print

AI’s threat to jobs prompts question of who protects workers
New York Times

Community colleges are intensifying their focus on artificial intelligence. The American Association of Community Colleges has launched an AI incubator network focused on helping faculty teach about AI and colleges create AI degrees.

What we do (and don’t) know about noncredit workforce programs
New America blog

The federal government, states, institutional leaders, and researchers are striving to understand the entirety of workforce offerings in the United States. But there is a huge blind spot: noncredit offerings.

Noncredit workforce training programs are very popular. We know next to nothing about them.
Brown Center Chalkboard (Brookings)

Approximately five million students enroll in community college noncredit programs nationally (more than half in career and technical education programs), which represents 41% of the total enrollments in the community college sector.

How Durham will get 1 in 4 high schoolers graduating with community college experience
News & Observer

In North Carolina, Durham Public Schools (DPS) and Durham Technical Community College have announced a goal of making sure 500 DPS students — one in four — graduate from high school with an associate degree or a workforce credential by 2029.

California Community Colleges ‘will have a difficult time’ meeting transfer goals without big changes
EdSource

Legislation currently in the Assembly would make it easier for students to transfer to University of California.

GOP budget would boost tech school funding by tens of millions less than Evers’
Wisconsin Public Radio

Republicans voted to spend about $9 million on general aid to technical colleges. Gov. Tony Evers wanted to spend $66 million.

Why community college is more popular than ever in New Jersey
ROI-NJ

Catherine Frugé Starghill, vice president of strategy and partnerships at the New Jersey Council of County Colleges, discusses with Steve Adubato why more people attend community college than any other higher education institution In New Jersey.

