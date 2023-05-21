Connecticut Public Radio

Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU) President Terrence Cheng says if the legislature passed the governor’s budget proposal as is, CSCU would have to compensate for a $335 million budget shortfall by letting go at least 650 full-time employees; eliminating 1,000 part-time staff and adjunct jobs; raising tuition and possibly even closing one or more of CSCU’s 17 campuses.