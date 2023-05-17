Headlines

Commentary: Federal funding must fuel college completion, not just access
The Hill

Illinois Central College, Clark State College (Ohio) and Wallace State Community College (Alabama) are among the colleges that are innovatively using federal funding to bolster their academic support and increase retention.

Macomb Community College offers free tuition to some students
Detroit Free Press

Michigan’s Macomb Community College will offer free tuition to eligible students with family incomes of $70,000 or less.

Lawmakers advance bills mandating salary transparency, community college credit parity
NPR Illinois

A bipartisan bill designed to make transferring to a public university in Illinois from a community college an easier and more cost-effective path will soon be sent to Gov. JB Pritzker for his signature.

Texas State Technical College expands hybrid education
Marshall News Messenger

Texas State Technical College is highlighting its successful hybrid education available at multiple campuses, including Marshall, as it seeks to expand the program for drafting and design.

