Illinois Central College, Clark State College (Ohio) and Wallace State Community College (Alabama) are among the colleges that are innovatively using federal funding to bolster their academic support and increase retention.
Michigan’s Macomb Community College will offer free tuition to eligible students with family incomes of $70,000 or less.
A bipartisan bill designed to make transferring to a public university in Illinois from a community college an easier and more cost-effective path will soon be sent to Gov. JB Pritzker for his signature.
Texas State Technical College is highlighting its successful hybrid education available at multiple campuses, including Marshall, as it seeks to expand the program for drafting and design.